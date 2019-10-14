“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Artwork Is Work Expo this Thursday at the new Graduate Hotel

| October 14, 2019, 08:21 AM

Rams Head

Hey creatives….and those who need creatives… don’t we all?

The creative geniuses at ArtFarm Annapolis came up with this idea after realizing that so many local businesses go outside of Annapolis for creative services and they wanted to show off what we have in our own backyard.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

This is the first event of what will become a yearly gathering with the focus on networking, community and learning about creatives that can help your own businesses!

Ten local artists and non profits working in fields that offer creative services will be sharing their work, expo style, in the beautiful atrium of the new Graduate Hotel.

The Graduate has also partnered with local food and drink businesses to offer tastings and sips and area favorite DJ, DJ Crawdad will be spinning vinyl throughout the night.

This event is FREE but they are asking you to please RSVP so that they can get a head count for the night.

Rams Head

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here