Artwork Is Work Expo this Thursday at the new Graduate Hotel

Hey creatives….and those who need creatives… don’t we all?

The creative geniuses at ArtFarm Annapolis came up with this idea after realizing that so many local businesses go outside of Annapolis for creative services and they wanted to show off what we have in our own backyard.

Content Continues Below

This is the first event of what will become a yearly gathering with the focus on networking, community and learning about creatives that can help your own businesses!

Ten local artists and non profits working in fields that offer creative services will be sharing their work, expo style, in the beautiful atrium of the new Graduate Hotel.

The Graduate has also partnered with local food and drink businesses to offer tastings and sips and area favorite DJ, DJ Crawdad will be spinning vinyl throughout the night.

This event is FREE but they are asking you to please RSVP so that they can get a head count for the night.



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB