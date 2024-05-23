May 23, 2024
Naval Bagels Brings Signature Flavors to Edgewater with New Location

Naval Bagels is set to open its third location in Edgewater, Maryland. Known for their award-winning bagels and excellent service, Naval Bagels has been a beloved community fixture since 2000.

Naval Bagels offers a wide range, from simple options with a smear to their famous Avocado Delight sandwich. Each bagel is made using traditional boiled and baked methods to create a true water bagel with a distinct flavor. Their commitment to quality has earned them multiple “Best Bagel” awards from What’s Up? Magazine and the Capital Gazette.

Founder Sean Adams, a graduate of the California Culinary Academy and former Executive Chef for Wyndham Hotels, learned the craft of bagel-making in New York City. His unique recipes have distinguished Naval Bagels in the region for nearly two decades.

In addition to their delicious bagels, Naval Bagels is committed to community involvement. They sponsor school auctions, cancer benefits, and local sports events, including Naval Academy Athletics. The new Edgewater location will uphold this tradition while delivering their bagels quickly and efficiently.

Craig Rentch, the operator of the new location, expressed enthusiasm about the opening, stating, “We’re excited to bring Naval Bagels to Edgewater and offer our delicious menu items to the community. We’ve been fortunate to have incredible support over the years, and we can’t wait to share our signature flavors and bagels with the people of Edgewater.”

Hyatt Commercial facilitated the deal, with leasing agents George Shenas and Collin Mercier working closely with the landlord and operator. The new Naval Bagels location in Edgewater is now open, with grand opening details to follow soon.

Stablecoin Adoption: A Global Perspective

