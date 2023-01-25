Daily News Brief | January 25, 2023

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

The Annapolis Police are looking for about five suspects who opened fire on a car. They also released the name of the teen who was gunned down in the Woodside Gardens community. And tomorrow, Mayor Buckly is hosting a listening session in response to the violence. Assesment test for proficiency in Math and English were not terribly encouraging; although the County is outpacing the statewide average. Tickets are now on sale to the general public to the annual Sock Burning and Oyster Roast on March 18th. And don't forget that Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfetones are coming to Killarney House in a few weeks!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all of the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Confession time. This was recorded late last night because I need to be on Kent Island at 7 am to record an upcoming podcast….so if the S hit the fan overnight, I’ll get you all caught up in a few hours! So, let’s get into it, shall we?

The Annapolis Police are looking for a group of approximately five suspects who opened fire on a car along Copeland Street on Monday. At about 11 pm, police heard gunshots and while responding they connected with two victims. They said they were parked on Copeland Street when they were approached by approximately five unknown males. Some of the suspects shined a green laser into the vehicle and another shined a flashlight. The driver began to drive away several shots were fired. Thankfully no injuries were reported.

The police have also released the name of the teen that was gunned down in the Woodside Gardens community on Sunday. He was Reco Ramon Johnson and he was only 18. APD is continuing their investigation.

And in response to that, Mayor Buckley will be hosting a listening session in the Robinwood Community Center at 1469 Tyler Avenue in the Robinwood community. It will happen tomorrow from 530 pm to 730 pm and it is free and open to the public.

There’s some good news and some bad news for Anne Arundel County Schools. Yesterday the State Board of Education released the results of the statewide assessment for students or the MCAP. The good news is that Anne Arundel County Schools are more proficient in Math and English than the statewide average. The bad news is that the statewide average is pretty low. For English, 44% of students tested passed for proficiency. For Math, only 22% passed. In the County, 49% passed for English and 23% passed for Math. Best school district? Carroll County with 60% in English and 38% in Math.

Last week, the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park was selling tickets to the annual Sock Burning and Oyster Roast to their members–it was a perk of membership. But now they are on sale to the general public and they are going FAST. March 18th is the date. Noon to 4 pm is the time. And AMaritime.org is the website where you go to buy the tickets. But do not dawdle–it WILL sell out!

A little music news–and not trying to steal Bridgett’s thunder or anything but, Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones will be putting on two shows at Killarney House in Davidsonville on February 15th and 16th. It’s a small room, so not that many tickets. If you love some authentic Irish music, this is the show for you on February 15th or 16th. Tickets can, and should be, had at killarneyhousepub.com

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news! Pod news..up this weekend for the Local Business Spotlight Raymond Crosby with Crosby Marketing Communications and after that–a conversation with Toni and Tim and two small but VERY mighty organizations.

Alright, let's put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you.

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecast weather report you are going to find. And you know the drill, it’s Wednesday so Bridgett AKA Beepr Buzz, is here with Annapolis After Dark! All that in just a bit, so hang tight!

