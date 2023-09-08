September 8, 2023
Annapolis, US 80 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
A Super-Hero Corn Maze In Gambrills Tips to Reduce Your Business’s Carbon Footprint Police Release Name of Slain Teen Explore the US Powerboat Show & Find Your Perfect Fishing Spot  Bonus Podcast: 2nd Annual Annapolis Songwriters Festival
Local News

Explore the US Powerboat Show & Find Your Perfect Fishing Spot 

Are you a water lover looking for your ideal fishing spot? Look no further than the upcoming US Powerboat Show in Annapolis from October 5th through 8th! This year, check out FishTalk Magazine’s Fishing Spot. Take advantage of the free fishing seminars, industry reps from DNR to talk about Maryland fishing experiences, charter captains to help you on your journey, apparel and gear for your trip, custom lures with unique designs, and fun activities for the kids like Reef Ball making with CCA Maryland. 

The Fishing Spot includes many different vendors that have something special for everyone. Whether it’s the latest fishing technology or the tried and true techniques of Maryland fishing, you’ll find it here. Local experts will be on hand to answer any questions you may have about the area and offer advice on the best spots for a successful day of fishing. 

In addition to all the great vendors, there will be seminars from industry professionals so attendees can learn the latest techniques and tips on successful fishing. Attendees can even test their skills in a casting competition and win great prizes like fishing rods, lures, and more!

So don’t miss out! Join us at the US Power Boat Show next August for an exciting and educational experience that won’t soon be forgotten. With something for everyone, it’s guaranteed to be a great day out on the water! 

Tickets are on sale now.

Previous Article

Bonus Podcast: 2nd Annual Annapolis Songwriters Festival

 Next Article

Police Release Name of Slain Teen

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Annap Songwriters 2023

Annap Songwriters 2023

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

Volvo Teal

Volvo Teal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Power Boat Show 23

Power Boat Show 23

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Sailboat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu