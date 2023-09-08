Explore the US Powerboat Show & Find Your Perfect Fishing Spot 

Are you a water lover looking for your ideal fishing spot? Look no further than the upcoming US Powerboat Show in Annapolis from October 5th through 8th! This year, check out FishTalk Magazine’s Fishing Spot. Take advantage of the free fishing seminars, industry reps from DNR to talk about Maryland fishing experiences, charter captains to help you on your journey, apparel and gear for your trip, custom lures with unique designs, and fun activities for the kids like Reef Ball making with CCA Maryland.

The Fishing Spot includes many different vendors that have something special for everyone. Whether it’s the latest fishing technology or the tried and true techniques of Maryland fishing, you’ll find it here. Local experts will be on hand to answer any questions you may have about the area and offer advice on the best spots for a successful day of fishing.

In addition to all the great vendors, there will be seminars from industry professionals so attendees can learn the latest techniques and tips on successful fishing. Attendees can even test their skills in a casting competition and win great prizes like fishing rods, lures, and more!

So don’t miss out! Join us at the US Power Boat Show next August for an exciting and educational experience that won’t soon be forgotten. With something for everyone, it’s guaranteed to be a great day out on the water!

Tickets are on sale now.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

