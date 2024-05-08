FRIDAY: London Town In Bloom

Historic London Town and Gardens (London Town) will hold its spring gala, London Town in Bloom, on May 10th from 6 pm to 10 pm on its historic grounds in Edgewater, Maryland. The event raises money to preserve the site’s history and gardens, which attract thousands of visitors each year.

Gala attendees will enjoy ten acres of pristine gardens, a gorgeous waterfront pavilion, a historic area featuring the historic William Brown House (c. 1760), and sweeping waterfront views. There will be a delicious dinner by Zeffert and Gold, an open bar, silent and live auctions, and dancing the night away.

“London Town in Bloom not only celebrates the beauty of the grounds but also raises funds to support the significant preservation work that we do here at London Town,” said Mickey Love, Executive Director of Historic London Town and Gardens. “It’s through the support of our donors that we can maintain the historic grounds and buildings while also providing programming that inspires a deeper understanding of the past.”

Each year, Historic London Town and Gardens provides educational public programming such as school tours to over 3,000 school students, exhibits, lectures, and fun-filled family events to thousands of residents and visitors.

Many county businesses, organizations, and individual supporters are sponsoring this year’s benefit, including Teena Grodner & Steve Horvath, Betsy Kirkpatrick-Howat, Rick Knop & Leslee Belluchie, Kelli Kreter, J.J. Bernard Lerch, Laura and Frank Martien, Pamela Obee Sargent, TDS Brochure Distributor, and Eye on Annapolis as a media sponsor.

Additionally, a host of silent and live auction items have been donated in support of the fundraising efforts featuring a set of diamond earrings valued at $1,750 from Zachary’s Jewelers, a framed certified authentic “unsigned” woodblock print by Salvador Dali from the Divine Comedy series (1964), several amazing domestic and international vacation packages from AmFund, and a replica of Thomas Jefferson’s book stand.

London Town in Bloom is an opportunity to raise much-needed funds for public programming, garden maintenance, and historic preservation. Tickets are $175 per person or $325 for a couple. Tickets and information can be found at https://www.historiclondontown.org/gala2024.

