September 13, 2022 | Daily News Brief | ANOTHER Pedestrian Killed. Sewage Leak. Movie Preview Tonight. Legal Tips!

Today…

Another pedestrian was killed in Severn. A sewage leak caused a stinky mess yesterday. A movie screening tonight. Ignite Annapolis ticket info. Londontowne Symphony Orchestra’s season opener. Homestead Gardens to host a night for Ukraine. It’s Ticket Tuesday from the Rams Head On Stage, and we have a LOT of tickets to give away, and it is EASY!! And, of course, some pod news for the weekend.

Scott MacMullan with Scott MacMullan Law is here with some legal tips in his periodic segment– Legal Briefs!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, September 13th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Hey, if you are an iPhone user and have a relatively new phone…get the new iOS. Three great features–schedule emails…edit and recall texts…and a super easy way to isolate a subject in a photo and copy JUST that to use elsewhere. OK, we have news to cover, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Wow, another pedestrian was killed on Anne Arundel County roads. On September 11th, the Anne Arundel County Police were called to the 800 block of Reese Road in Severn for a pedestrian struck. When police arrived, they found James Hardy, 52, of Baltimore, deceased. According to police, he was struck by three cars after he was seen walking in circles in the travel lane and ultimately crawling on all fours in the roadway. Witnesses asked him what he was doing prior to the crash, and he did not respond. Obviously some sort of medical or mental incident there, but terrible that there was another fatality on our roads.

It was a stinky situation on Route 2 between Home Port Drive and 665 yesterday morning. A truck had a malfunction and started leaking sewage onto the road at about 4:00 am. By 7:00 am, the road was re-opened and the Maryland Department of the Environment had the pill completely cleaned up by noon. They did say that the sewage did not leak into any of the nearby creeks!

Some events to keep an eye out for. Tonight. Maryland Hall. 7:00pm. Be there. The Annapolis Film Society is hosting a screening of the new flick with Sigourney Weaver, and Kevin Kline called The Good House. This has some great reviews, and we have a preview on EyeOnAnnapolis.net, and it looks great! Tickets are online at AnnapolisFilmFestival.org or for $15 cash at the door. This is in the Bowen theater on the lower level and a great chance to see a good movie before it hits the theater circuit!

Also coming up, and tickets are going fast… Ignite Annapolis. Fifteen speakers with a burning thought. They have 5 minutes to inform, amuse, and entertain you while their slides shuffle on the screen pre-timed. September 22nd at Maryland Hall from 6-9 pm and tickets at igniteannapolis.com

And for you symphony lovers out there, the Londontowne Symphony Orchestra will be holding its opening night celebration and concert on Saturday, the 24th, at Maryland Hall at 7:30 pm. They will be joined by renowned pianist Thomas Pandolfi as they honor Rachmaninoff’s 150th anniversary year! This is a great little orchestra we have here, and tickets are only $25 and free for students and you can get them at MarylandHall.org or at lso-music.org

And a bit further down the road, Homestead Gardens is hosting a night for Ukraine on September 29th from 5-8 pm. Lots of drinks, lots of food, live authentic entertainment, and more. 100% of proceeds go to a Ukraine non-profit. Tickets at HomesteadGardens.com

And finally, it’s ticket Tuesday, and I promised a big day. These are courtesy of Rams Head On Stage, and if you want to see ANY of these shows, send me a DM or an email and let me know, and I may pick you for a pair of tickets! Starting TONIGHT–Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, tomorrow Kandace Springs, Saturday at City Dock–Jake Owens with George Birge and Halle Kearns–that’s part of the Annapolis Songwriters Festival. Richie Kotzen of Winery Dogs on the 20th or Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze on the 27th! Real easy to win. And a huge thank you to Rams Head On Stage for these so be sure to check out their other shows coming up at RamsHeadOnStage.com.

Podcast news. Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, Heather at the Naval Academy Business Services, and the following weekend–I think it is the local author of Mission Next!

And to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and new to our sponsor list–Scout and Molly's over at the Annapolis Town Center.

So now, hang tight; we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And back with a legal brief, Scott MacMullan from Scott MacMullan Law. All that’s coming up in just a bit.

