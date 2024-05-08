Daily News Brief | May 8, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

A trio is robbed at rifle point in Annapolis. The sixth victim has been recovered from the wreckage of the collapsed Key Bridge. Elizabeth Heist is the Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year! The SPCA’s Walk for the Animals is coming up on May 19th. And up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, we speak with Kris Valerio Shock from Leadership Anne Arundel!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, May 8th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

If the past week has not been the textbook version of Maryland weather, I have no idea what is. We’ve gone from 90 to 50, rain to sunshine, and pretty much everything in between. Maybe George can make it stop! So, let’s get right into the news, shall we?

Yesterday in Annapolis, an armed robbery occurred in the 300 block of Broad Creek Drive involving three victims and three suspects. Two adult males and one female were approached by two suspects who emerged from a blue sedan, one of whom was armed with a rifle. The suspects demanded the victims’ belongings, resulting in one victim being pushed and dropping a bag, which was then taken by the suspects before they fled the scene. This is the neighborhood off of Riva Road opposite the Riva Trace community. Anne Arundel County Police are investigating and urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-222-4700.

As the cleanup and removal of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse continues, yesterday, authorities recovered the sixth and final victim, José Mynor López, a construction worker from Baltimore. This marks the end of the recovery phase for an incident that claimed six lives, each from Central America, leaving a deep impact on the community and initiating extensive recovery efforts led by the Maryland Department of State Police.

In educational news, Elizabeth Heist, a music teacher at Lake Shore Elementary School, was honored as the 2024 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. The announcement was made during the 38th annual Excellence in Education Awards, recognizing her significant contributions and urging educational staff to prioritize connections and high expectations in their roles. The event also recognized other educators and staff for their dedication to teaching and support.

Get your pup ready for the Anne Arundel County SPCA’s Walk for the Animals, set for May 19th at Quiet Waters Park. This annual event aims to raise funds for animal welfare and features activities such as a fun run or walk with pets, live music, food trucks, and a car show. The event provides a platform for community engagement and support for animals awaiting adoption, with opportunities for local businesses and individuals to contribute as sponsors or vendors. The event is free, but of course, donations are welcome! More info at aacspca.org

Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, we are chatting with Kris Valerio Shock the President and CEO of Leadership Anne Arundel. As they celebrate thirty years, we wanted to chat with her because she can explain it all a lot better than I can–but I am a graduate and a huge fan! That drops at noon so be sure to check that out on Saturday!

