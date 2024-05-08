May 8, 2024
Annapolis, US 87 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Elizabeth Heist Named AACPS Teacher of the Year Portable Buildings for Sale: Is It Worth It? FRIDAY: London Town In Bloom Free Flights for a Year?? Yes, Please! Thanks PLAY! Maryland Humanities Selects ‘What Storm, What Thunder’ by Myriam J.A. Chancy for 2024 One Maryland One Book Program
Podcast

Daily News Brief | May 8, 2024


Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County,  Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Today…

A trio is robbed at rifle point in Annapolis. The sixth victim has been recovered from the wreckage of the collapsed Key Bridge. Elizabeth Heist is the Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year! The SPCA’s Walk for the Animals is coming up on May 19th. And up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, we speak with Kris Valerio Shock from Leadership Anne Arundel!

DAILY NEWS RECAP LINK: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark, it’s BeeprBuzz.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US!  LOTS OF WAYS:  http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content © 2023 Eye On Annapolis


Good morning, it is Wednesday, May 8th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

If the past week has not been the textbook version of Maryland weather, I have no idea what is. We’ve gone from 90 to 50, rain to sunshine, and pretty much everything in between. Maybe George can make it stop! So, let’s get right into the news, shall we?

Yesterday in Annapolis, an armed robbery occurred in the 300 block of Broad Creek Drive involving three victims and three suspects. Two adult males and one female were approached by two suspects who emerged from a blue sedan, one of whom was armed with a rifle. The suspects demanded the victims’ belongings, resulting in one victim being pushed and dropping a bag, which was then taken by the suspects before they fled the scene. This is the neighborhood off of Riva Road opposite the Riva Trace community. Anne Arundel County Police are investigating and urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-222-4700.

As the cleanup and removal of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse continues, yesterday, authorities recovered the sixth and final victim, José Mynor López, a construction worker from Baltimore. This marks the end of the recovery phase for an incident that claimed six lives, each from Central America, leaving a deep impact on the community and initiating extensive recovery efforts led by the Maryland Department of State Police.

In educational news, Elizabeth Heist, a music teacher at Lake Shore Elementary School, was honored as the 2024 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. The announcement was made during the 38th annual Excellence in Education Awards, recognizing her significant contributions and urging educational staff to prioritize connections and high expectations in their roles. The event also recognized other educators and staff for their dedication to teaching and support.

Get your pup ready for the Anne Arundel County SPCA’s Walk for the Animals, set for May 19th at Quiet Waters Park. This annual event aims to raise funds for animal welfare and features activities such as a fun run or walk with pets, live music, food trucks, and a car show. The event provides a platform for community engagement and support for animals awaiting adoption, with opportunities for local businesses and individuals to contribute as sponsors or vendors. The event is free, but of course, donations are welcome! More info at aacspca.org

Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, we are chatting with Kris Valerio Shock the President and CEO of Leadership Anne Arundel. As they celebrate thirty years, we wanted to chat with her because she can explain it all a lot better than I can–but I am a graduate and a huge fan! That drops at noon so be sure to check that out on Saturday!

And by now, you know the drill. Please let your friends, neighbors, and colleagues know about our Daily News Recap email.  It’s free, it comes to your inbox every night at 7 pm and will keep you up to speed on all the top LOCAL news stories, and it is paywall free! Many thanks as always!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Alright, let’s put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you. And also to our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel CountySolar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find. And Bridgett, also known as Beepr Buzz is here with her Annapolis After Dark–accept no imitations. For her, or her After Dark segment. All that is coming up in just a bit, so stick around!  

Daily News Brief Local News Podcast Post To FB
Previous Article

Enhancing Outdoor Living: Must-Have Features for Annapolis Patios in 2024

 Next Article

Discover Local Leaders in Tempered Glass Manufacturing

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

ASOMW6

ASOMW6

Bands IN The Sand

Bands IN The Sand

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

ABC Events

ABC Events

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu