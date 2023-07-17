Annapolis Go is Gone!

With the reopening of downtown Annapolis’ Hillman Garage on June 14, City officials have announced the wind-down of the Annapolis Temporary Mobility Plan. The plan included four components: Annapolis Go ride-share, Bird e-bikes and scooters, the re-branded Circulator, which became known as the “Magenta Shuttle,” and the electric trolley “The Current” that services Maryland Avenue and State Circle from inner West Street garages.

“The Temporary Mobility Plan was our answer to moving people easily around the City during the rebuild of Hillman,” said Transportation Director Markus Moore. “We are grateful to our residents who used these services because it gave the City an opportunity to test out alternatives to driving and parking in downtown.”

Now that the garage is completed, funding support has concluded, leading to changes in some services.

Annapolis Go , a shared ride service. As of July 17, 2023, the City’s contract with Via, which operates Annapolis Go, will end. The Annapolis Transportation Department is reviewing bids to relaunch a ride-share program through internal transit operations later this summer/early fall.

, a shared ride service. As of July 17, 2023, the City’s contract with Via, which operates Annapolis Go, will end. The Annapolis Transportation Department is reviewing bids to relaunch a ride-share program through internal transit operations later this summer/early fall. Bird E-bikes and scooters , a fleet of electric bicycles and electric scooters that riders rent by the minute from a smartphone app. Bird is financially self-sustaining and will remain in operation.

, a fleet of electric bicycles and electric scooters that riders rent by the minute from a smartphone app. Bird is financially self-sustaining and will remain in operation. Magenta shuttle , the re-branded downtown Circulator shuttle. The downtown shuttle will continue to operate between Westgate Circle/Park Place and City Dock, with stops along West Street, Duke of Gloucester, Compromise Street, and Main Street. The Magenta Shuttle is operated by Reston Limousine in conjunction with Annapolis Transit and will remain free to riders. The Magenta Shuttle will now run one shuttle on Sunday mornings because City garages (Park Place, Gotts, Knighton, and Hillman) are open and free between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sundays.

, the re-branded downtown Circulator shuttle. The downtown shuttle will continue to operate between Westgate Circle/Park Place and City Dock, with stops along West Street, Duke of Gloucester, Compromise Street, and Main Street. The Magenta Shuttle is operated by Reston Limousine in conjunction with Annapolis Transit and will remain free to riders. The Magenta Shuttle will now run one shuttle on Sunday mornings because City garages (Park Place, Gotts, Knighton, and Hillman) are open and free between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sundays. The Current/Electric Trolley that services Maryland Avenue and State Circle from inner West Street garages (including Gott’s, Calvert Street, and Whitmore) will remain in operation. Annapolis Transit operates the The Current.

For more information on parking in Annapolis, visit www.AnnapolisParking.com.

