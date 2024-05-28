May 28, 2024
Local News

Brooklyn Park Middle School Wins 2024 Kindness Cup

Brooklyn Park Middle School has earned the 2024 AACPS Kindness Cup, a proactive and positive bullying prevention initiative created to improve school climate, increase student engagement, and incite advocacy.

To bring awareness to anti-bullying practices, this year’s Kindness Cup Challenge called “Great Wall of Kindness” encouraged students to build a culture of kindness and show community spirit by designing a wall display where students and staff contributed expressions of kindness.

Brooklyn Park Middle School showed that the school’s culture is “Buzzing with Kindness” and rich in valuing and acknowledging every student and school community member.

Earning a second-place tie were Chesapeake Bay Middle with a fish-themed “School” of Kindness display and Southern Middle School’s “Wall of PAW-sitivity.” Each of these themes highlighted the togetherness and team spirit of their schools.

Monarch Global earned third place with the theme of “Growing Confidence One Comment at a Time” to promote positive and uplifting messages about students and staff spread throughout the school.

Phoenix Academy received an honorable mention with their theme of “Pollinating Kindness” to show that kindness can spread throughout an entire school community.

View slideshow of all of the winning displays

Don’t Fall for this E-ZPass Toll Scam

The Technology Behind Stablecoins: Exploring Blockchain Innovations

