Baysox Drown the Rubber Ducks in 17-1 Tuesday Night Win

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dominated the Akron RubberDucks by a 17-1 final on Tuesday night at Prince George’s Stadium.

Bowie (15-12) collected its second-largest win of the season on 13 hits Tuesday night, including a trio of home runs, and two for outfielder Jud Fabian – the first multi-home run game of his professional career.

The Baysox set the tone immediately, two batters into the bottom of the first. Samuel Basallo doubled to lead off the frame, before Orioles outfielder Austin Hays, in the first game of his Major League rehab assignment,belted a two-run home run down the left field line to give Bowie the lead. Hays exited his first start of the rehab assignment 2-for-3 with a walk and a single in addition to his home run.

Bowie broke away thanks to an eight-run bottom of the fourth, where they took advantage of two errors and five walks to tally their biggest inning of the season. Infielder Anthony Servideo highlighted the frame for the Baysox, driving home two of his three runs on the night via a double. Bowie would tack on four more in the fifth, as outfielder Dylan Beavers drove home a run on a sacrifice fly, before Fabian clubbed his first long-ball of the night – a 419-foot three-run blast. Fabian’ssecond home run of the night came in the seventh – a two-run shot that was a part of his second four-hit game of the season.

Designated hitter TT Bowens also led the way offensively, extending his team-best hitting streak to nine games, tallying a pair of RBI on a trio of hits.

On the mound, right-handed starter Alex Pham (W, 1-1) picked up his first-career Double-A win. Pham allowed a leadoff triple to Petey Halpin, and a sacrifice fly to Kahlil Watson, but retired 15 in order, through five frames of one-hit, no-walk baseball with a season-high matching six strikeouts. Right-handed starter Jordan Jones (L, 1-2) took the loss for Akron (18-10), who won 12 of its previous 13 games entering play on Tuesday.

The Baysox continue their six-game series against the RubberDucks Wednesday afternoon at 12:05 pm. RHP Ryan Long (0-1, 5.31 ERA) will go for Bowie against RHP Aaron Davenport (2-0, 5.13 ERA) for Akron.

