Daily News Brief | May 29, 2024

A BWI Airport employee was caught trying to get a loaded gun through security. The Attorney General is warning about. a texting scam purporting to be from E-Z Pass. Blue Crabs are declining, but DNR is not raising a red flag just yet. Smashing Grapes is open once again–but in Columbia. And we have info on our Local Business Spotlight this weekend with Main & Market!

Good morning, I think it is Wednesday, May 29th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

I have a love-hate relationship with long weekends. I love them, but I hate not knowing what day it is for the rest of the week..and I suspect I am not alone! Anyhow, let’s get right into the news, shall we ?

A retail worker at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport was stopped Sunday with a loaded gun at a security checkpoint, and was considered a “possible insider threat,” according to federal authorities. TSA officers intercepted the 9mm handgun, loaded with eight bullets, in the worker’s belongings. The man, cited on firearm charges, had his airport identification badge revoked, barring him from working at the airport. This incident marked the 21st firearm detected at BWI Airport checkpoints this year.

Attorney General Anthony Brown is warning consumers about scam texts falsely claiming to represent E-Z Pass. The texts demand payment for supposed unpaid tolls and direct recipients to a fraudulent website. Brown advised not to click any links and to report such texts to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. He also recommended checking accounts through the legitimate E-Z Pass website and contacting customer service if in doubt. If personal information or money has been given to the scammers, victims should contact the funds transfer company, the Attorney General’s Identity Theft Unit, local law enforcement, and report the incident to relevant authorities. We have all those links at EyeOnAnnapolis.net

The Department of Natural Resources says that the Chesapeake Bay Blue Crab Winter Dredge Survey reported a slight dip in the blue crab population, estimating 317 million crabs in 2024, down from 323 million last year. The number of spawning age female crabs decreased from 152 million in 2023 to 133 million in 2024, but remains above the overfishing threshold. Adult male crabs also decreased, while juvenile crabs increased to 138 million in 2024. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources noted the need for a new stock assessment to better understand blue crab ecology and management. This assessment, set to begin this summer, will be completed by March 2026. Somehow I think this will translate into more dollars at the crab shacks!

If you miss the old Smashing Grapes–I have good news. Titan Hospitality Group opened a new Smashing Grapes, yesterday in Columbia. The wine-focused restaurant features Mediterranean-inspired dishes and an extensive wine selection, including a custom-made wall holding 1,600 bottles. The new location has a bar, private dining rooms, a main dining room, and an outdoor patio. With the closure of the two original Smashing Grapes, this is the only one. The Annapolis and Gambrills locations are now The Lodge, and Titan is expected to open a Barn & Lodge up in Hampden’s Rotunda this year as well.

