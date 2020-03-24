Save the date for a Tribute to Community Leadership

Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County, has announced the annual Tribute to Community Leadership and Graduation Celebration will take place from 5:30 – 8:00p on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Live! Casino & Hotel.

Every year, LAA hosts a celebration honoring the graduates from the Flagship and Neighborhood Leadership Academy classes along with the Excellence in Leadership, Distinguished Graduate and Bertina Nick Flagship Scholarship Honorees.

The annual Tribute to Community Leadership and Graduation Celebration is a feel-good evening celebrating more than 25 years of contributions, collaboration, innovation, and leadership of countless graduates from Leadership Anne Arundel. More than 1,400 LAA graduates have transformed our community’s landscape by serving throughout public, private, non-profit, and government sectors—all who are ready to develop, nurture, and connect the next generation of leaders.

According to LAA President & CEO, Kris Valerio Shock, “Tribute to Community Leadership serves as a who’s who of Anne Arundel County as the community’s top leaders – business, public sector and nonprofit – come out to celebrate the graduating classes and special honorees. If you’re looking to expand your impact in Anne Arundel County, it’s a can’t miss event.”

Tribute to Community Leadership Sponsorship Opportunities, available now, celebrate the intersection of personal, professional and community leadership and offer robust exposure for community stakeholders.

For more information, visit leadershipaa.org/tribute

