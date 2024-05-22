May 23, 2024
Homers Hurt Baysox in Third Consecutive Loss

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped their third consecutive game in a 9-3 loss to the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Wednesday afternoon at Prince George’s Stadium.

Richmond (19-22) scored four of its nine runs in the first inning on five hits against starting right-hander Brandon Young (L, 0-2)An RBI triple from Grant McCray, an RBI single from Victor Bericoto and a two-run double from Adrián Sugastey gave Richmond an early four run lead.

Young eventually settled down and retired 11 of the next 12 batters before exiting with two outs in the fifth inning. The 25-year-old finished the afternoon going 4.2 innings, allowing four runs on five hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in the loss. He has now struck out seven batters in four of his six starts this season.

Max Wagner answered in the bottom of the first with a 414-foot solo homer to straight-away center off Richmond starting right-hander Hayden Birdsong (W, 3-1). The homer is Wagner’s first of the season.

Birdsong collected the win after dealing five innings of two-run ball over three hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.

Bowie (21-19) closed the deficit to two after an Anthony Servideo RBI groundout in the fifth, but Richmond responded with five runs in the final four frames, including three home runs off right-handed reliever Kyle Brnovich. McCray hit a solo homer in the sixth, Bericoto hit a three-run shot in the eighth and Will Wilson hit a solo homer in the ninth to pad the Richmond lead.

Brnovich struck out five over four innings of relief but conceded a season-high five runs over five hits and two walks.

Dylan Beavers hit his third homer in five games with a solo shot in the eighth. The Orioles No. 7 prospect now has six homers on the season, which is tied for second on the team.

The loss is Bowie’s third in a row, which is the team’s first three-game losing streak of the season.

The Baysox continue their six-game series against the Flying Squirrels tomorrow night at 6:35 pm. RHP Seth Johnson (0-4, 3.97 ERA) gets the start for Bowie against LHP John Michael Bertrand (2-1, 2.57 ERA) for Richmond.

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Bowie Baysox Staff

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

Close Menu