Welcome Naptown Philharmonic Orchestra

The Londontowne Symphony Orchestra closed its 20th season tonight by revealing its new name, the Naptown Philharmonic Orchestra, symbolizing a new direction as a source of affordable and fun classical and popular music in the Annapolis area.

“We are so excited to rebrand our organization to reflect our unique, changing relationship to the Greater Annapolis area community,” said Board President Cmdr. Diane Nichols. “The orchestra’s mission is to provide high-quality, family-friendly, affordable classical and light classical concerts for the enrichment for everyone in our community. That won’t change. In fact, it will increase.”

The new name was revealed at the orchestra’s performance that featured the iconic American music inspired by the “Wild, Wild West,” including the Grand Canyon Suite and Hoedown. To further connect the audience and the community to the Naptown Philharmonic, the Naptown Brass New Orleans-style second line band marched into the Maryland Hall auditorium to a raucous unveiling of the new logo that had the audience on its feet.

Music Director and Conductor Dr. Anna Binneweg said, “This has been a long time coming and I am so happy to see it finally happen. Our new name and new look better connect us to this area. We already provide opportunity for professional, student, and community musicians to learn and grow under our professional and experienced leadership. We plan to not only continue that but to be more visible in the community outside of the performance stage.”

“We have a great story to tell after a successful 20 years,” Dr. Binneweg continued. “We can’t wait build on that for the next 20 years bringing more of our community to beautiful music of all types by the Naptown Philharmonic!”

The rebranding is being accomplished with the assistance of MH Media Strategies.

Learn more about the Naptown Philharmonic at https://naptownphil.org .

