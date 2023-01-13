Navigating Annapolis During Inaugurations

The City of Annapolis will host the inauguration of Governor-Elect Wes Moore and Lt. Governor-Elect Aruna Miller at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Comptroller-Elect Brooke Lierman will be sworn in at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16.

COMPTROLLER SWEARING IN

The Comptroller’s official swearing-in will occur at 10 am in front of the Treasury building on Calvert Street at Bladen Street. Calvert Street between Bladen Street and Northwest Street will be closed in both directions, with no parking, on Monday, January 16. Parking for the event is available at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, with a free shuttle to and from the swearing-in site. Enter navy Stadium on the Taylor Avenue side and use Gate 5 or Gate 6. For specific event information, visit www.BrookeLierman.com.

GUBERNATORIAL INAUGURATION

The official swearing-in of the Governor and Lt. Governor will occur at noon inside the State House, followed by a public ceremony on the northwest side of the State House (facing Lawyer’s Mall). For information specific to inauguration ceremonies, please visit mooremillerinauguration.com.

Before, during, and after the event, there will be parking restrictions and road closures in downtown Annapolis:

Starting at 12 am on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 (until approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19):

North Street will be a no-parking zone.

State Circle from Maryland Avenue to School Street will be a no parking zone.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 (until approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19):

North Street traveling towards State Circle will be closed to traffic. North Street traveling towards College Avenue will be open.

State Circle between North and School Streets will be closed to traffic and parking. The entire area of Lawyer’s Mall will be a restricted area with no pedestrian traffic permitted.

Starting at 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 (until approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19):

College Ave from Church Circle to St. Johns Street will be closed

Bladen Street will be closed entirely between College Avenue and Calvert Street.

Starting at midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 (until approximately 4 p.m. on Jan. 18):

Maryland Avenue will be a no-parking zone between State Circle and Prince George Street.

State Circle will be a no-parking zone.

Francis Street between Main Street and State Circle will be a no-parking zone.

College Avenue will be a no-parking zone between King George Street and St. Johns Street.

Calvert Street between Bladen Street and Northwest Street will be a no-parking zone.

St. Johns Street between Calvert Street and College Avenue will be a no-parking zone.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 (until approximately 4 p.m. on Jan. 18):

ROAD CLOSURES: State Circle, North Street, School Street, Francis Street, Bladen Street, College Avenue (Church Circle to Prince George Street), East Street (State Circle to Fleet Street), and Maryland Avenue (Prince George Street to State Circle). All parking restrictions will be posted with signage 48 hours prior. Please be alert to temporary parking signage. Due to security protocols, parking restrictions will be strictly enforced.

ATTENDING THE INAUGURATION:

Free parking for inaugural attendees will be available at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Taylor Ave: Gates 5 and 6), then take the free shuttle between the stadium and the inauguration location.

For non-inaugural visitors, parking will be available at City garages, including Park Place, Knighton, and Gotts. From any of these garages, take the free Downtown “magenta” shuttle into Downtown (running approximately every 8 to 12 minutes).

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Maryland State Police will set up security checkpoints and inspection sites at numerous locations around Downtown Annapolis. Businesses in the Downtown area should schedule deliveries before 6 a.m. or after 3 p.m. to reduce downtime for drivers due to these security checks and road closures. Maryland State Police suggest that all visitors give themselves extra time due to the need for heightened security.

Inaugural events will take place on January 18. The outdoor ceremony will begin at 12:30 p.m. Inaugural ceremony activities will conclude at approximately 2:30 p.m.

There will be a ceremonial 19-gun salute between 12:45 and 1 p.m. The Rowe Boulevard spur to Northwest Street will be temporarily closed while the salute occurs.

Sign up to receive essential traffic and safety information about Inauguration Day by texting ‘MOOREMILLER23’ to 38276, or using the QR code at left. The Annapolis Call Center (410-260-2211) will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on January 18 for non-emergency questions. Call takers are trained to provide the public with pertinent information and handle city service requests.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

