May 10, 2024
Atlas Restaurant Group to Launch Italian and Mexican Restaurants at Annapolis Waterfront

Atlas Restaurant Group announced on Friday that two new dining establishments, an Italian restaurant named Marmo and a Mexican cantina called Armada, are set to replace the former Pusser’s Caribbean Grille at the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel. Marmo will accommodate 350 diners, offering 150 outdoor seats and a menu featuring steaks, chops, pasta, and seafood. Armada, with a capacity for 200 guests, including 100 outdoor seats, will focus on Mexican dishes like tacos, burritos, and quesadillas.

Armada

The introduction of these restaurants is part of a broader expansion by Atlas, which includes taking over the hotel’s catering and room service and adding a large banquet area capable of hosting 350 guests. This development follows the successful launch of The Choptank Annapolis, another Atlas venture in Annapolis, in 2022.

Both Marmo and Armada are designed by Patrick Sutton and will feature distinctive offerings, with Marmo boasting a wine list from Italy’s renowned vineyards and a second-floor terrace bar. The restaurants are set to open in late summer 2025 after the current space undergoes extensive renovations.

Marmo

Atlas, based in Baltimore, has not yet appointed a contractor for the renovation but plans to outsource the construction work in early 2025. The current tenant of the location is Pussers Caribbean Grille will continue to operate in the space until November 2024.

