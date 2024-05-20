May 20, 2024
Annapolis, US 73 F
Education

Hearts for Hon’s. Students partner with the Hon’s Honey to support women survivors of trauma.

Severna Park students, led by senior Leadership III students Ellie Chung and Sarah Hedenstad, partner with the Hon’s Honey social enterprise to help support women survivors of trauma within the Baltimore community this spring.

The Severna Park High School Leadership Institute is well-praised across town for its various senior-led service projects. Each year, the seniors devote their time to a nonprofit of choice so that they can give back to the local community and showcase their leadership skill sets.

The girls chose to work with Hon’s Honey because of its reputable mission and cause. Founded in Baltimore, MD, Hon’s Honey provides employment opportunities to women survivors of trauma such as abuse, trafficking, and generational poverty. Honey is sourced locally and then brought back to the enterprise to create and sell handcrafted products. The program lifts these women up both spiritually and financially, helping prepare them for other jobs or higher education.

Through social media and two rounds of classroom trivia, Ellie, Sarah, and their team of junior leaders spread the news about their project and the goodness of Hon’s Honey. The girls also raised over $400 in monetary donations and volunteered a combined amount of over sixteen hours at the organization in Baltimore.

Education Local News
