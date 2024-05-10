May 10, 2024
Annapolis, US 54 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
EYC Foundation Hosts 13th Annual Marine & Maritime Career Expo in Annapolis Revitalize Your Health: NMN and Resveratrol Unveiled The Best Waterproof Materials for Your Bathroom Remodel Atlas Restaurant Group to Launch Italian and Mexican Restaurants at Annapolis Waterfront Ready, Set, Slow: Eastport’s Infamous .05K Bridge Run Returns!
Life In The Area

Ready, Set, Slow: Eastport’s Infamous .05K Bridge Run Returns!

Get ready for the “least challenging athletic event ever conceived!” The Maritime Republic of Eastport proudly presents the legendary MRE .05K Bridge Run. This hilariously short dash across Spa Creek Bridge is set for Saturday, May 11, where feats of minimal endurance and maximum fun are guaranteed. The official start time is, of course, the crack o’ noon.

This whimsical tradition dates back to 1998, sparked by Eastport’s tongue-in-cheek secession from Annapolis over the closure of the Spa Creek Bridge. Celebrations for the bridge’s reopening birthed this not-so-grueling race, complete with all the trappings of a serious event—T-shirts, racing bibs, and even a water station at the halfway point.

Feel like sprinting, strolling, or sauntering across the bridge? Register online for $30 at or swing by for walk-up registration on race day from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. outside Long & Foster Realty at 320 6th Avenue in Eastport.

Join a motley crew of participants—serious runners, leisurely walkers, and dressed-up dogs and dinosaurs—all set to conquer the arduous stretch from Annapolis to Eastport, ascending a total elevation of “not very much.” The race kicks off at noon, and it’s over almost before it begins, freeing up the bridge for regular traffic soon after.

Don’t dash off after your strenuous exertion; celebrate your remarkable athletic prowess at the post-race party in the parking lot of O’Learys Seafood Restaurant at 310 Third Ave, 21403. Enjoy live music by All You Need, dig into food from the Truck of Deliciousness, and toast your triumph with beers from Annapolis Beer Company and other fine beverages from O’Leary’s Seafood. Stick around for the awards ceremony, where local celebs like Jamie Costello of WMAR, Lisa Peri from Annapolis Moms Media, and Monica Alvarado of Bread & Butter Kitchen will honor outstanding performances in various serious and not-so-serious categories.

The awards categories are:

  • Athletics aka Feats of Athletic Prowess: 
    • Cheetah (fastest time)
    • Pronghorn (second-fastest time)
    • Gazelle (third-fastest time)
    • Tortoise (slowest time)
  • Costumes aka Feats of Wit and Creativity: 
    • MRE Spirit Award
    • Cutest Critter Costume Award
    • Dream Team Theme Award
    • You Float Our Boat (nautical themed) Award
    • Punniest Award
    • Funnest All in the Family Award
    • Craftiest DIY Award
    • Dang, I Wish I’d Thought of That Costume! Award

Don’t miss out on this epic day of fun!

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Hobby Lobby, Grocery Outlet, Onelife Fitness to Replace JC Penney at Annapolis Mall

 Next Article

Atlas Restaurant Group to Launch Italian and Mexican Restaurants at Annapolis Waterfront

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

ASOMW6

ASOMW6

Bands IN The Sand

Bands IN The Sand

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

ABC Events

ABC Events

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu