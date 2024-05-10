Ready, Set, Slow: Eastport’s Infamous .05K Bridge Run Returns!

Get ready for the “least challenging athletic event ever conceived!” The Maritime Republic of Eastport proudly presents the legendary MRE .05K Bridge Run. This hilariously short dash across Spa Creek Bridge is set for Saturday, May 11, where feats of minimal endurance and maximum fun are guaranteed. The official start time is, of course, the crack o’ noon.

This whimsical tradition dates back to 1998, sparked by Eastport’s tongue-in-cheek secession from Annapolis over the closure of the Spa Creek Bridge. Celebrations for the bridge’s reopening birthed this not-so-grueling race, complete with all the trappings of a serious event—T-shirts, racing bibs, and even a water station at the halfway point.

Feel like sprinting, strolling, or sauntering across the bridge? Register online for $30 at or swing by for walk-up registration on race day from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. outside Long & Foster Realty at 320 6th Avenue in Eastport.

Join a motley crew of participants—serious runners, leisurely walkers, and dressed-up dogs and dinosaurs—all set to conquer the arduous stretch from Annapolis to Eastport, ascending a total elevation of “not very much.” The race kicks off at noon, and it’s over almost before it begins, freeing up the bridge for regular traffic soon after.

Don’t dash off after your strenuous exertion; celebrate your remarkable athletic prowess at the post-race party in the parking lot of O’Learys Seafood Restaurant at 310 Third Ave, 21403. Enjoy live music by All You Need, dig into food from the Truck of Deliciousness, and toast your triumph with beers from Annapolis Beer Company and other fine beverages from O’Leary’s Seafood. Stick around for the awards ceremony, where local celebs like Jamie Costello of WMAR, Lisa Peri from Annapolis Moms Media, and Monica Alvarado of Bread & Butter Kitchen will honor outstanding performances in various serious and not-so-serious categories.

The awards categories are:

Athletics aka Feats of Athletic Prowess: Cheetah (fastest time) Pronghorn (second-fastest time) Gazelle (third-fastest time) Tortoise (slowest time)

Costumes aka Feats of Wit and Creativity: MRE Spirit Award Cutest Critter Costume Award Dream Team Theme Award You Float Our Boat (nautical themed) Award Punniest Award Funnest All in the Family Award Craftiest DIY Award Dang, I Wish I’d Thought of That Costume! Award



Don’t miss out on this epic day of fun!

