Stolen car crashes into Annapolis home

Just a few days after a stolen car crashed into the Davidsonville Country Store, another one has crashed into a home on Tyler Avenue in Annapolis.

Last night at 1:30am, an Annapolis Police officer observed a black Honda Pilot being operated on Bay Ridge Avenue near Forest Hills Avenue and knew that a black Honda Pilot had been reported stolen in Annapolis. The officer followed the vehicle and discovered the registration displayed on the vehicle had been cancelled.

Content Continues Below

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle on Forest Drive near Gemini Drive, but the vehicle’s driver did not stop until the other end of Gemini Drive near Hilltop Lane.

Images ©2019 GlennA. Miller | Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis

As the officer approached the vehicle on foot, the driver drove off and turned down Hilltop Lane. The officer quickly lost sight of the vehicle and several officers started searching the area for the vehicle.

Soon after, a call was received reporting the vehicle struck a home at the corner of Tyler Avenue and President Street.

Then officers arrived, all the vehicle occupants had fled the area on foot and were not found. Officers believe at least four people were inside the vehicle when it crashed and it is likely that several sustained injuries from the crash and airbag deployment.

If anyone has information about the occupants of the vehicle please contact Annapolis Police detectives at 410-260-3439.

The Honda Pilot was confirmed as the one stolen 10/16 in the 900 block of Ridgewood St. The keys to the vehicle were found inside the vehicle.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB