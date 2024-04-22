April 22, 2024
Annapolis, US 48 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Report Card Time for the South, West, and Rhode Rivers Sustainability in Esports: Promoting Eco-Friendly Practices and Green Initiatives 21st Annapolis Book Festival Returning to Key School on April 27th What Can You Do to Be Better at Saving Money? 26th Annual Bernie Hughes Memorial Golf Tournament to Support Domestic Violence Survivors at Crofton Country Club
Local News

Report Card Time for the South, West, and Rhode Rivers

On Thursday, April 18, Arundel Rivers Federation (Arundel Rivers) released its 2023 River Report Card for the South, West, and Rhode Rivers at a public event at Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis. The South River had the poorest water quality across the three rivers in 2023 and received a C+. The Rhode River also received a C+, while the adjacent West River received a B-.

A river’s health grade is based upon water clarity and dissolved oxygen readings across all monitoring sites in that river. A high level of water clarity is necessary to sustain oyster reefs and underwater grasses, (also known as submerged aquatic vegetation or SAV) while a high level of dissolved oxygen is essential to sustain marine life. In 2023, Arundel Rivers tested these and other parameters twice a month between April and October at 34 monitoring sites across the three rivers. 

“There’s some good news in this report and there’s a humbling call to action for us all,” said Arundel Rivers Executive Director, Matt Johnston. “The good news is that water quality hasn’t fallen off a cliff even as our watersheds have lost tress and gained septic systems, lawns, impervious surfaces, and the like, so we still have an opportunity to restore our rivers. Some of these grades are also very humbling and suggest that each of us must improve what we do on our own lands to ensure our kids can swim in these rivers now and in the future.”

Grades decreased across all three rivers as monitoring moved up from the mouths of the rivers near the open Chesapeake Bay to the smaller, uppermost tributaries. These tributaries are often shallower than the mouths of the rivers and are more susceptible to pollution from surrounding lands. Landowners can lower pollution from their properties with simple actions like foregoing fertilizer applications, planting native flower gardens, pumping out and maintaining septic systems, and scooping up pet waste.

“These grades are just the beginning of our efforts,” said Elle Bassett, the South, West, and Rhode Riverkeeper for Arundel Rivers. “Over the next three years, we will monitor nitrogen and phosphorus, two leading pollutants to our rivers, and chlorophyll (algae) levels at each station to get a much better picture of the causes of low clarity and low dissolved oxygen, and target restoration efforts to combat those causes. ”

The grades also indicate that there are many spots across our three rivers that are ready for the targeted restoration of underwater grasses.

“We cannot restore our rivers without restoring the underwater habitat that once flourished. That’s why we are thrilled to have secured funding from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the Chesapeake Bay Trust to build an SAV turbulator – a machine that will separate seeds from underwater grass stems so they can be spread in shallow areas across our rivers,” said Bassett.

You can join Bassett and Johnston at a second, free, public report card event on Thursday, April 25 at 5:30 PM at the Galesville Memorial Hall located at 952 Main Street, Galesville, MD. You can also learn more about the monitoring efforts of Arundel Rivers and explore monitoring data and the 2023 River Report Card at this link

The 2023 River Report Card for the South, West, and Rhode Rivers was made possible through a generous donation by the Whitman Team of Long and Foster.

Daily News Brief Local News
Previous Article

Sustainability in Esports: Promoting Eco-Friendly Practices and Green Initiatives

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASOMW6

ASOMW6

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

ABC Events

ABC Events

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu