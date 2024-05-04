Basallo and Baysox Breeze Past SeaWolves on Friday!

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, got back to their winning ways on Friday night with a 5-1 victory over the Erie SeaWolves in front of a crowd of 6,987 at Prince George’s Stadium.

The win is Bowie’s (14-11) fourth out of its last five and the third of this series. The Baysox are now 10-3 at home this season and the first team in the league to win 10 home games.

Erie (12-11) took a 1-0 first inning lead after Gage Workman scored on a wild pitch from starting right-handerBrandon Young three batters in.

In the third, Jud Fabian evened up the score 1-1 with a solo home run to left. The Orioles No. 12 prospect is tied for second on the team in home runs with four on the year.

Young finished the night going 2.1 innings, allowing one run on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts in a no decision. Kade Strowd collected the final two outs of the third in relief to keep the game tied.

Samuel Basallo broke the 1-1 tie in the fourth with a three-run home run off Erie starting right-hander Austin Bergner (L, 0-1). The Orioles No. 2 prospect launched a 392-foot home run with two outs to give Bowie a 4-1 lead. Basallo has four home runs and nine RBI over his last four games at the plate and has driven in three RBI each in three of his last four contests.

Right-handed reliever Kyle Brnovich (W, 1-1) received the win after four shutout, hitless innings with eight strikeouts, matching his season high, while allowing only three walks. The 26-year-old owns a 0.93 ERA at home over 9.2 innings thrown and has yet to walk a batter at Prince George’s Stadium this season.

Right-handed reliever Nick Richmond finished the game with two shutout innings in relief and one strikeout.

The Baysox continue their six-game series against the Erie SeaWolves tomorrow night at 6:35 pm. RHP Seth Johnson (0-2, 4.38 ERA) will go for Bowie against RHP Troy Melton (0-2, 3.94 ERA) for Erie.

The Baysox continue their six-game series against the Erie SeaWolves tomorrow night at 6:35 pm. RHP Seth Johnson (0-2, 4.38 ERA) will go for Bowie against RHP Troy Melton (0-2, 3.94 ERA) for Erie.

