Daily News Brief | April 23, 2024

Today…

Voting is underway for the Maryland primary. A new jewelry store, Bloomstone Jewelry, has opened in the Harbour Center. The Annapolis Book Fair is coming up this weekend at the Key School. Walk the Walk Foundation is on a mission to collect 2 million diapers and you can help! And it is Ticket Tuesday, and Rams Head On Stage has some great shows coming up just for you!

Scott MacMullan from Scott MacMullan Law is here with a Legal Brief!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, April 23rd, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

I just checked the weather, and all I can say is Brrrr. Hopefully, it warms up a bit today. Yesterday was a great one for Mother Earth! Anyhow, we have some news, so we better get to it, shall we?

As Maryland’s May 14 primary election approaches, the mail-in ballots are beginning to be returned. Statewide, 558,000 ballots have been sent out, with around 17% already processed. Anne Arundel County sent out 59,000 ballots and has received 8,400 back. Beyond presidential nominations, voters will decide on important local positions, including U.S. Senate and US Representatives. Early, in-person voting is scheduled to start on May 2. And you want to tune in for a bonus podcast later this week after we speak with the League of Women Voters, who has put out a GREAT voter’s guide!

Meanwhile, Anne Arundel County welcomed a new business with the opening of Bloomstone Jewelers at Annapolis Harbour Center last Friday. Specializing in lab-grown diamonds, Bloomstone aims to offer more accessible options for diamond enthusiasts. The store is part of Constance Polamalu’s expanding presence in the jewelry market, which includes her role at Zachary’s Jewelers and founding Birthright Foundry.

The 21st annual Annapolis Book Festival is set for April 27 at Key School, as it is every year. It will feature a lineup of distinguished authors and journalists, including Alice McDermott and Douglas Brinkley, offering panel discussions, book signings, and interactive sessions for book lovers of all ages. There’s even a Comic-con called Comic-Key! And it’s free! Look at that; I made a rhyme!

The Walk the Walk Foundation is gearing up for a massive diaper drive throughout May, aiming to collect 2 million diapers to support low-income families. This initiative is part of a national effort to address the essential need for diapers, which are not covered by government welfare programs. We have all the ways you can help and donate and drop off at EyeOnAnnapolis.net

And as we start to close, today is Ticket Tuesday– and today, from Rams Head On Stage– I have a pair of tickets to see a very happy, feel-good show– and we all could use that. But they are called Naturally 7, and the show is Tuesday, April 30th. Want ’em, just get in touch, and I might select you! And, of course, you want to check out RamsHeadOnStage.com for some amazing shows on deck. And here’s some other ticket news–use the code EOA and save 50% on tickets to the Annapolis Irish Festival, the Fiesta Latina, or the Maryland Seafood Festival–get them at ABCEventsInc.com. And if you want to save on your EastportARockin’ tickets– EOAEAR24 will drop the $30 ticket down to $25 for you! Get them at EastportARockin.com

So, now. just hang tight. Scott MacMullan from Scott MacMullan Law is checking in with a legal brief, and of course, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your only locally forecasted weather report. All that’s coming up for you in just a bit.

