Anne Arundel County Police Detain Teen Following Armed Confrontation in Park

A 14-year-old male has been arrested following two separate incidents involving a firearm in Severn, police reported. The incidents occurred on the afternoon of May 1, 2024.

According to the Anne Arundel County Police, at approximately 4:49 p.m., they received reports of a suspicious individual with a weapon near Fairbrook Court. Upon arrival, officers were approached by a juvenile male who reported being chased by two other juveniles in a nearby park, one of whom was armed with a handgun. A similar account was provided by another juvenile, intensifying concerns about safety in the area.

Following an investigation, detectives were able to positively identify and locate the armed suspect. A search warrant executed on May 2 at the suspect’s residence led to the discovery and seizure of the firearm involved in the incidents.

The suspect, a 14-year-old resident of Severn, has been charged in connection with the case, which remains under investigation.

