Rams Head On Stage Bringing Anders Osborne, Charles Esten, and David Benoit to Annapolis

House of Finn: The Music of Crowded House
Tuesday, April 23
7:30pm | $20
Stanley Jordan
Thursday, April 25
8pm | $39.50
The Legend Lives On: A Gordon Lightfoot Tribute feat. Robin Bullock
Friday, May 10
8pm | $25 Adv / $30 DOS
Anders Osborne
Thursday, May 30
7:30pm | $45
David Benoit
Friday, June 14
7:30pm | $65
Charles Esten
Saturday, June 15
8pm | $65
*On Sale Friday, 3/29 at 10am
**VIP M&G available
Quinn Sullivan
Tuesday, June 25
7:30pm | $24.50
Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute
Friday, July 12
8pm | $35
The Bangos: A Tribute to the Bangles and The GoGo’s
Saturday, July 27
8pm |$39.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
04/05 Hey Nineteen: A Tribute to Steely Dan
04/06 Good Stuff: The Music of Sting, Stevie Wonder, Gino Vannelli & Steely Dan
04/07 Lee Ritenour
04/09 Richard Thompson
04/10 Shovels & Rope w. Al Olender
04/12 Joanne Shaw Taylor
04/13 The Way Down Wanderers: We Made A Mess in Middle America Tour (All Ages Matinee)
04/13 Comedian Jim Norton: Now You Know
04/14 Danielle Nicole
04/15 Rams Head Presents Gregorian: Pure Chants Tour at Maryland Hall
04/15 Los Straitjackets: 30th Anniversary
04/16 Bob James
04/16 Rams Head Presents Revisiting Creedence at Maryland Hall
04/17 North Mississippi Allstars
04/18 Jerome Collins of Straight No Chaser
04/19 Norman Brown
04/20 Billy Price Band (All Ages Matinee)
04/20 Jorma Kaukonen
04/21 Willie Watson w. Skribe
04/24 Madison Cunningham & Juana Molina
04/26 Chris Difford
04/27 The Amish Outlaws
04/28 Brandy Clark w. SistaStrings
04/30 Naturally 7
