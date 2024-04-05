April 5, 2024
Annapolis, US 44 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Discover an Affordable Option to Improve Your Sleep Rams Head On Stage Bringing Anders Osborne, Charles Esten, and David Benoit to Annapolis Chip In For The Arts with Arundel Federal Savings Bank and Chesapeake Arts Center The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week Yes, That Was an Earthquake
Life In The Area

Rams Head On Stage Bringing Anders Osborne, Charles Esten, and David Benoit to Annapolis

Experience the electrifying fusion of Nashville’s soul, New Orleans’ rhythm, and Austin’s raw energy, all under one roof in Annapolis at Rams Head On Stage! Get ready for an intimate, up-close-and-personal concert experience where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage.

Step into a world where a small venue delivers a powerhouse performance 364 days a year, featuring top national acts that will leave you breathless. Don’t miss out on the hottest upcoming shows – it’s time to mark your calendar and plan one of the best nights out ever!

House of Finn: The Music of Crowded House

Tuesday, April 23

7:30pm | $20

Stanley Jordan

Thursday, April 25

8pm | $39.50

The Legend Lives On: A Gordon Lightfoot Tribute feat. Robin Bullock

Friday, May 10

8pm | $25 Adv / $30 DOS

Anders Osborne

Thursday, May 30

7:30pm | $45

David Benoit

Friday, June 14

7:30pm | $65

Charles Esten

Saturday, June 15

8pm | $65

*On Sale Friday, 3/29 at 10am

**VIP M&G available

Quinn Sullivan

Tuesday, June 25

7:30pm | $24.50

Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute

Friday, July 12

8pm | $35

The Bangos: A Tribute to the Bangles and The GoGo’s

Saturday, July 27

8pm |$39.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:  

04/05 Hey Nineteen: A Tribute to Steely Dan

04/06 Good Stuff: The Music of Sting, Stevie Wonder, Gino Vannelli & Steely Dan

04/07 Lee Ritenour

04/09 Richard Thompson

04/10 Shovels & Rope w. Al Olender

04/12 Joanne Shaw Taylor

04/13 The Way Down Wanderers: We Made A Mess in Middle America Tour (All Ages Matinee)

04/13 Comedian Jim Norton: Now You Know

04/14 Danielle Nicole

04/15 Rams Head Presents Gregorian: Pure Chants Tour at Maryland Hall

04/15 Los Straitjackets: 30th Anniversary

04/16 Bob James

04/16 Rams Head Presents Revisiting Creedence at Maryland Hall

04/17 North Mississippi Allstars

04/18 Jerome Collins of Straight No Chaser

04/19 Norman Brown

04/20 Billy Price Band (All Ages Matinee)

04/20 Jorma Kaukonen

04/21 Willie Watson w. Skribe

04/23 House of Finn: The Music of Crowded House

04/24 Madison Cunningham & Juana Molina

04/25 Stanley Jordan

04/26 Chris Difford

04/27 The Amish Outlaws

04/28 Brandy Clark w. SistaStrings

04/30 Naturally 7

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Business Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News Post To FB
Previous Article

Chip In For The Arts with Arundel Federal Savings Bank and Chesapeake Arts Center

 Next Article

Discover an Affordable Option to Improve Your Sleep

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW V

ASO MW V

ABC Events

ABC Events

AFF 2024

AFF 2024

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu