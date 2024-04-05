Rams Head On Stage Bringing Anders Osborne, Charles Esten, and David Benoit to Annapolis

Experience the electrifying fusion of Nashville’s soul, New Orleans’ rhythm, and Austin’s raw energy, all under one roof in Annapolis at Rams Head On Stage! Get ready for an intimate, up-close-and-personal concert experience where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage.

Step into a world where a small venue delivers a powerhouse performance 364 days a year, featuring top national acts that will leave you breathless. Don’t miss out on the hottest upcoming shows – it’s time to mark your calendar and plan one of the best nights out ever!

House of Finn: The Music of Crowded House

Tuesday, April 23

7:30pm | $20

Stanley Jordan

Thursday, April 25

8pm | $39.50

The Legend Lives On: A Gordon Lightfoot Tribute feat. Robin Bullock

Friday, May 10

8pm | $25 Adv / $30 DOS

Anders Osborne

Thursday, May 30

7:30pm | $45

David Benoit

Friday, June 14

7:30pm | $65

Charles Esten

Saturday, June 15

8pm | $65

*On Sale Friday, 3/29 at 10am

**VIP M&G available

Quinn Sullivan

Tuesday, June 25

7:30pm | $24.50

Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute

Friday, July 12

8pm | $35

The Bangos: A Tribute to the Bangles and The GoGo’s

Saturday, July 27

8pm |$39.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:

04/06 Good Stuff: The Music of Sting, Stevie Wonder, Gino Vannelli & Steely Dan

04/07 Lee Ritenour

04/09 Richard Thompson

04/10 Shovels & Rope w. Al Olender

04/12 Joanne Shaw Taylor

04/13 The Way Down Wanderers: We Made A Mess in Middle America Tour (All Ages Matinee)

04/13 Comedian Jim Norton: Now You Know

04/14 Danielle Nicole

04/15 Rams Head Presents Gregorian: Pure Chants Tour at Maryland Hall

04/15 Los Straitjackets: 30th Anniversary

04/16 Bob James

04/16 Rams Head Presents Revisiting Creedence at Maryland Hall

04/17 North Mississippi Allstars

04/18 Jerome Collins of Straight No Chaser

04/19 Norman Brown

04/20 Billy Price Band (All Ages Matinee)

04/20 Jorma Kaukonen

04/21 Willie Watson w. Skribe

04/24 Madison Cunningham & Juana Molina

04/26 Chris Difford

04/27 The Amish Outlaws

04/28 Brandy Clark w. SistaStrings

04/30 Naturally 7

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

