Maryland on Wheels  – Looking for the Best Car for Family Travel Around the State

Maryland is a great place for family road trips. Its territory contains many interesting locations and offers hundreds of types of entertainment for children and adults. To travel around the state and visit the most popular places, you will need a reliable and safe car. Among the many options available, SUVs are the best choice. They can cope with the variety of Maryland’s terrain and provide everyone on the trip with the necessary level of comfort.

Honda CR-V

The list of the most popular cars among Maryland residents always includes the Honda CR-V. It successfully combines practicality, comfort and a high level of safety, making it a good option for traveling around the state. The crossover has a relatively low cost, but in terms of characteristics and available functions, it is not inferior to most expensive vehicles. It is equipped with modern elements and security systems that make it comfortable in any situation possible. Modern versions of the CR-V are among the leaders in terms of efficiency. Thanks to this, your travel costs in Maryland will be low. In addition, the increased reliability of branded Honda parts stands out. They won’t break down while covering the next kilometer of the road and won’t ruin your family’s travel experience.

Toyota Highlander

To make driving around Maryland as comfortable as possible, you must choose the Toyota Highlander. This car immediately makes you fall in love with it and quickly becomes an indispensable assistant on family trips. Today, it is available in petrol and hybrid versions so that everyone can choose the right option for themselves. The Highlander is as easy to drive as it gets. It is equipped with modern driver assistance systems that reduce the likelihood of accidents and other troubles.

The car is one of the best in its class in terms of safety indicators. During testing, it received maximum ratings from such authoritative organizations as IIHS and NHTSA. The Highlander’s interior is quite spacious and comfortable. Thanks to many useful options, people of any age, including children, will feel relaxed.

Mercedes-Benz GLS

One of the best cars for family travel in Maryland is the luxury GLS crossover from the German company Mercedes-Benz. This model is designed for a driver and seven passengers, so there is enough space in the cabin for everyone. The modern version of the car has excellent driving characteristics and guarantees each travel participant the maximum level of comfort. The GLS can handle whatever Maryland throws at you, from off-road driving to off-road adventures. In all cases, it will guarantee simple operation for drivers and a top level of safety for passengers. New crossover models from Mercedes-Benz are expensive, but their high price is fully justified. If you do not have significant financial capabilities, a good option would be to purchase a used Mercedes-Benz GL, which is the predecessor of the model GLS. With some minor and inexpensive repairs, this car will also be an excellent vehicle for traveling around Maryland.

Volkswagen Atlas

To travel around Maryland with friends and relatives, you can safely use the Volkswagen Atlas. This car stands out for its unsurpassed quality, as well as the presence of a variety of advanced technologies. The model is available in front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions. The first is better to choose in cases where you do not plan to leave a well-prepared road, and the second is for off-road trips. The newest version of Atlas can be called the standard of reliability and safety. This makes it ideal even for trips with small children. The car’s interior space does not stand out with any unique features, but everyone can still feel comfortable in it. Also worth noting is the presence of a third row of seats, which can be used to accommodate more passengers or cargo needed for travel.

Volvo XC90

Maryland will give you many unforgettable emotions if you travel around the state in a Volvo XC90. Like other models of the famous Swedish company, this car is considered one of the best in terms of safety. In addition, it is distinguished by the most spacious cabin in which every passenger can feel comfortable. The XC90 is an all-wheel drive SUV not afraid of elevation changes and off-road travel. It is equipped with an automatic transmission. This design element provides a smooth increase in speed and dramatically simplifies the control process. Modern versions of the XC90 also boast improved fuel efficiency, which will help reduce the cost of traveling around the state.

Maryland has various attractions, beaches, natural locations and entertainment options. You can see everything everywhere only if you have a good car. Its presence will allow one to travel around the state and visit its most famous places. Such a trip will be remembered for a long time and become one of your life’s most memorable events.

