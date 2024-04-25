April 25, 2024
Set Sail: The Ultimate Guide to the 2024 Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show

Set your compass for the ultimate in-water sailboat experience at the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show, April 26-28, 2024. It’s more than a boat show; it’s a celebration of sailing, learning, and community spirit.

Your Sailboat Show Checklist:

  • Explore a Vast Fleet: Immerse yourself in a sea of options with sleek catamarans, robust bluewater sailboats, and family-friendly cruisers from over 50 top manufacturers.
  • VIP Sailing Experience: Elevate your visit with the VIP Experience, featuring gourmet dining and exclusive views, all in the luxurious setting of Latitude 38 overlooking the show.
  • Learn from the Experts: Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned sailor, enrich your knowledge with Cruisers University, First Sail Workshops, and a variety of free daily seminars.
  • Unwind in the No Wake Zone: Relax to live music while enjoying local spirits and wines, and catch the special fashion show by Shanks Golf Apparel.
  • Sail Off To New Horizons: Connect with charter companies and tourism boards to plan your next sailing adventure, whether it’s fractional ownership or a unique getaway on a chartered boat.
  • Historical Showcase: Step aboard the Pride of Baltimore II, a majestic recreation of a 19th-century Baltimore clipper, for a taste of maritime history.
  • Win Exciting Prizes: Secure your chance to win door prizes by purchasing tickets in advance or registering at the show.

The Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show is a maritime haven in Historic Downtown Annapolis, MD. It blends an array of sailboats with educational opportunities, luxury experiences, and leisure activities.

