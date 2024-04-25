April 25, 2024
LATEST NEWS
Local News

Daily News Brief | April 25, 2024


Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.  

Today…

A serious crash in Gambrills sends a Baltimore man to shock trauma. Police are investigating another hate crime in Glen Burnie. County Executive Pittman has established a sustainability subcabinet. Get ready for the Annapolis Children’s Business Fair on Saturday! And I can’t believe it but Rams Head Roadhouse is 20 and they are thowing an awesome party to celebrate on Saturday. And of course, we have info on the Local Business Spotlight coming up this Saturday at noon!

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from  Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, April 25th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Boy, yesterday was a whirlwind for me! Three podcasts recorded and one that will release tomorrow (I hope) with the League of Women Voters of Anne Arundel County–there’s an election happening in case you were living under a rock! Anyhow, lots of news today, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Yesterday, a Baltimore man sustained life-threatening injuries in Gambrills when his Honda Pilot crashed into a truck that was stopped at a traffic signal on Crain Highway (Route 3) at Waugh Chapel Road. Trapped in his vehicle, the man was rescued by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department and transported to the Baltimore Shock Trauma Center for treatment. The truck driver was unharmed, and the crash is under investigation.

In related news, Anne Arundel Police are probing a vandalism incident at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Glen Burnie as a hate crime after security footage captured two teenagers damaging the church property, including a flowerpot and memorial structures. This marks the second hate bias investigation at this location in three months. Anne Arundel County has experienced a significant number of hate bias incidents, particularly targeting racial and religious groups.

Anne Arundel County Executive Pittman has announced the formation of a new environmental subcabinet to streamline and enhance its environmental policy practices. This interagency effort, supervised by senior environmental policy adviser Erik Michelsen, will focus on integrating sustainable practices across county departments and shifting county buildings to renewable energy sources. This initiative aligns with the county’s broader goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition to renewable energy.

And don’t forget, the Annapolis Children’s Business Fair is set to inspire young entrepreneurs in Anne Arundel County. Scheduled for Saturday, this event will see children from ages 5 to 16 developing and selling their own products in a marketplace setting. This fair is part of a global initiative to foster business skills among youth, with awards for the Most Original Business Idea, Highest Business Potential, and Best Presentation. It all happens at Gloria Dei! Lutheran Church from 1 pm to 4 pm. This is a product of the Maryland Curiosity Lab or Acton Academy which is located at the church!

Lastly, in the I can’t believe this is true department… Rams Head Roadhouse is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a community event filled with activities such as live music, free pizza, and raffles. As Rams Head continues to serve as a local staple, the management looks forward to many more years of offering great food, beer, and music to their guests.

Podcast stuff–  Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight we chat with Lee Norwood of Annapolis College Consulting and College Sharks. And she has an incredibly generous offer for the first fifty listeners who have a kiddo headed to college in the next four years! How’s that for a tease? That will drop at noon on Saturday!

And in closing, one of the best ways to keep up on the LOCAL news is the daily news recap email–that goes at 7 pm 366 days this year. It’s free-free and paywall-free, and here’s a link to sign up.  And please, do me a favor and let your friends, family, and colleagues all know about it as well!

OK, so now you need to sit back  because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecasted weather  report you will find. And because it’s Thursday, Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes. All of that is coming right up so, hang tight!  

Daily News Brief Local News Podcast
