Daily News Brief | May 21, 2024

An update on the sentencing of the man who killed his stepson over a parking spot. The Dali is back in the Baltimore Port. Anne Arundel County’s Food Bank’s Feeding Hope fundraiser is tomorrow. Plus, all you need to know to watch the Blue Angels. And it is Ticket Tuesday for Kim Waters—all courtesy of our buds at Rams Head On Stage. Be sure to check out RamsHeadOnStage.com for all the great upcoming shows!

Good morning, it is Tuesday, May 21st, 2024 this is Liz Frenaye and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

71-year old George Summers was sentenced to 40 years in prison after shooting and killing his stepson over a parking spot . He was arrested in February, and pleaded guilty in March. Summers will serve 40 years for the murder charge, and 20 years for the firearm charge. The sentences will run concurrently. 40 years for the murder charge is the maximum sentence allowed in the State of Maryland.

It’s official. The Dali is back in the Baltimore Port. Crews refloated the vessel around 6:40 a.m, and 20 minutes later, the ship started moving slowly. By 8:40 a.m., tugboats had guided the 984-foot ship into the Seagirt Marine Terminal, still bearing a chunk of pavement from the bridge on its bow. The Dali is expected to remain in port for a few weeks, before making the journey to Norfolk for repairs.

Tomorrow is the Anne Arundel County Food Bank’s annual Feeding Hope event at Homestead Gardens in Davidsonville. The fundraiser works to benefit the food bank’s work to provide fresh, nutritious food to neighbors in need across Anne Arundel County. Event attendees will be treated to small plates from seven local restaurants and enjoy fine wine, beer, and cocktails and a live band. Recent estimates find 8% of county residents, which is more than 47,000 people, face food insecurity. After 2023 cuts to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the food bank has seen increased demand. Tickets to this great event are $75 and can be bought at www.aafoodbank.org/feeding-hope.

We are onto Day Two of Commissioning Week, and the Blue Angels are set to perform their annual air show over Annapolis. They will be doing a practice run today, and the full show tomorrow., so make sure to schedule in a lunch break at around 2pm. Both shows are open to the public with various viewing points, but let’s be mindful of road closures. Today, the Naval Academy Bridge will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic from 10:45am – 1pm and again from 145pm to 4pm. Tomorrow, the bridge will closed from 1:45pm until 4pm or until the end of the show. The Severn River will be closed to boats from the bridge to Spa Creek.

