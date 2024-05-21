Support Annapolis Pride at Leo with Exclusive Brunch Specials and a Charitable Cocktail

In celebration of Pride Month and as a supporter of Annapolis Pride, Leo will offer a range of special brunch items and a unique cocktail to support Annapolis Pride. From June 1 to June 30, the restaurant will offer the “Make it Werk” cocktail, crafted with LGBTQ-led Republic Restoratives’ Civic Vodka, Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur, lime, and ginger beer. For every “Make it Werk” cocktail sold, one dollar will be donated to Annapolis Pride, contributing to the organization’s efforts in promoting inclusivity and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The name of the cocktail, “Make it Werk,” pays tribute to this year’s Grand Marshal, Christian Siriano, renowned fashion designer and advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.

On June 1, Leo, conveniently located along the parade route, will extend its hours from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. to accommodate parade-goers and celebrate the occasion. The brunch specials will be available until 3 p.m., featuring a special menu including:

Entrees:

Strawberries and Cream Pancakes

Pork Belly Hash

Brunch Burger

Smoked Salmon Benedict

Veggie Frittata

Sides:

Maple Sausage Links

Old Bay Bacon

Toast/English Muffin with Fruit Preserves

Two Eggs, any style

