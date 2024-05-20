Severna Park Seniors Level the Playing Field for Project

Severna Park Students, led by senior Leadership III students Hamzah Hassan, Zach Cosh, and Nathan Quinn, partner with the Leveling the Playing Field Foundation to spread awareness and funds for youth sport participation.

Leveling the Playing Field, a dynamic organization established in 2013, was born out of a pressing need to bridge the gap between those who could afford to participate in sports and those who couldn’t. Since 2018, they have raised over 14 million dollars, directly benefiting over 100,000 children in the greater Baltimore area.

Severna Park’s Leadership Institute is renowned within the community for its diverse array of service projects and their remarkable success. Annually, senior Leadership III students carefully select an organization to collaborate with to foster positive change in their community while honing their leadership skills.

To achieve their ambitious goals (raising $ 300, contributing 12 hours of volunteering, and collecting 12 pieces of equipment), the leaders and their team of nine members collaborated with the LPF organization. They participated in an event to pack and distribute items to underprivileged children, hosted a successful restaurant night at Carinis to raise funds, and advertised the cause at local places of worship to collect donations.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

