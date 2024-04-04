Experience the Best of Asian and Pacific Cultures at the Anne Arundel Asian American Festival

Get ready to immerse yourself in the diverse and vibrant cultures of Asia and the Pacific Islands at the inaugural Anne Arundel Asian American Festival, set to take place on April 7th, 2024, at the Anne Arundel Fairgrounds. This event promises a day brimming with cultural experiences, delicious food, and lively entertainment.

Food enthusiasts are in for a treat, with an extensive range of Asian food vendors lined up to serve a variety of street food and traditional dishes from across Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Highlights include Filipino barbecue from Namit, Korean beverages from Yoju featuring their signature Yogurt Soju, Korean Kimchi and Kimbap by Tae-Gu Kimchi, and a Korean-Taiwanese fusion experience by Bun’d Up. Additionally, SeaSalt will offer Asian seafood flavors, PhoWheels will provide authentic Vietnamese Pho, and Ekiben will present a unique Taiwanese-Ethiopian fusion.

The festival’s marketplace will feature arts and crafts tents, showcasing the skills of local artisans and offering a selection of unique souvenirs. Visitors can also indulge in Asian desserts by Bmore Mochichi, including halo halo and ube, and enjoy a refreshing drink at the Cherry Blossom Beer Garden, featuring Kirin Light.

Entertainment will be a major draw, with the festival stage hosting an array of performances, including traditional dances, live music, and martial arts demonstrations like Tai Chi, Kung Fu, and Filipino Kali Stick Fighting. DJ Manila and Mabuhay are set to perform, ensuring an incredible time.

Interactive workshops, family-friendly activities, and opportunities to learn about various cultural histories and traditions make this festival an ideal event for all ages. And, children under 14 can attend for free, making it a perfect family outing.

Tickets are on sale now!

