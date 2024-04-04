Calling All Fashionistas. Fashion For A Cause Scheduled for June 7th

Annapolis’s hottest red-carpet fashion event is charting a new course. The 14th annual Fashion for a Cause is sailing into the stunning new U. S. Naval Academy’s Fluegel Alumni Center from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 7.

Get a look at what you’ll be seeing this summer in the city, on the beach and at parties. More than a dozen community models will take to the runway for this high-energy show. They will be wearing designer fashions from local shops.

The party begins and ends with signature cocktails and delicious savory and sweet bites from popular food trucks and area restaurants.

Hospice of the Chesapeake is celebrating 45 years of caring for life, making moments that matter. This event will be no exception as a night of making memories will raise funds to benefit the not-for-profit’s Chesapeake Kids Program. Chesapeake Kids is a comprehensive program designed to support children and their families living with advanced and life-limiting illnesses in their child, as well as children living with the grief of losing a loved one due to illness.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. For details, contact Lauren Thurston at 443-837-1531 or [email protected].

