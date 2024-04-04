April 4, 2024
Annapolis, US 45 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Anne Arundel County Snags Three Triple-A Ratings Cryptocurrency Takes Center Stage in the Gig Economy Daily News Brief | April 4, 2024 Eclipse on the Bay: Join the Harbor Queen for a Solar Spectacle in Annapolis A Few (Kinda NSFW) Moments With Jim Norton
Local News

Anne Arundel County Snags Three Triple-A Ratings

County Executive Steuart Pittman announced that for only the second time in county history, Anne Arundel County received a triple-A rating with all three credit rating agencies –  FitchMoody’s, and Standard and Poor’s (S & P). 

“The ratings agencies confirmed what we already know – we’ve succeeded at investing in our future while remaining fiscally responsible in our present,” said County Executive Pittman. 

Last year, Anne Arundel County became one of only 52 counties in the nation to secure a triple-A rating from all three major credit agencies after Fitch upgraded its credit rating. In its report this year, Fitch noted “[Our rating] reflects the county’s stable economic underpinnings, superior gap-closing capacity and low long-term liability burden.”

“County Executive Pittman and the County Council have fortified Anne Arundel’s fiscal foundation over the past several years, and these Triple-A ratings are a testament to those efforts,” said Budget Officer Chris Trumbauer. “We are retaining our well earned AAA status with a stable outlook in a time of elevated inflation and economic uncertainty, which is a credit to the vision of the Administration and Council, as well as the hard work of both the Budget and Finance teams.”

Fitch also anticipated that the county will navigate economic downturns while upholding a strong degree of fundamental financial flexibility. All three agencies gave the county a “Stable” outlook.

Daily News Brief Local News
Previous Article

Cryptocurrency Takes Center Stage in the Gig Economy

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW V

ASO MW V

ABC Events

ABC Events

AFF 2024

AFF 2024

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu