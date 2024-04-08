Daily News Brief | April 8, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

In Annapolis Police news–there was a stabbing in Eastport and little informatioon has been released, thge trial of the man accused of killing three people laast June has been postponed due to new evidence, and three people have been arrested in connection with the City’s first murder of 2024. The UNified Command has set an end of May deadline for fully reopening the port of Baltimore to marine traffic. And sadly, one more body was recovered. Yes, that was an earthquake on Friday. Of course, we have our Canines and Crosstreks with Stella, and our Local Business Spotlight with the Inner West Street Association!

Ann Covington from CovingtonAlsina is back with the Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, April 8th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Well, the weather cooperated for two wonderful fests at the fairgrounds–the Maryland Chicken Wing and the Asian American Food fests–great times! I had a great time at the Annapolis Film Festival despite the lady refusing to believe I was over 21 and refusing to let me into the party. And today, there’s an eclipse..in the area roughly from 2 pm to 4:30 pm and if you need glasses, K&B True Value has them. And, just a quick reminder in case you are not signed up. Our daily news recap newsletter is great for news that happens after this drops in the morning and what happens over the weekend! It’s local, free, and hits your inbox at 7 pm every night. I’ ll drop a sign up link right here!

Daily News Recap newsletter Sign Up: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Anyhow, we have a bunch of news to catch up on, so, shall we?

Yesterday in Annapolis, a person was reportedly stabbed on Medgar Evers Street in the Eastport section of Annapolis. The police have yet to disclose any information but a foot chase did ensue prompting the police to tell one concerned neighbor to remain in her home. Hopefully the Annapolis Police will have some information to us a bit later

In other APD news, the murder trial of Charles Robert Smith, accused of a triple homicide in Annapolis, has been delayed until next year. Smith, charged with the fatal shooting of three individuals during a dispute last June, faces additional scrutiny over hate crime allegations and potential MS-13 gang involvement of the victims. Defense attorneys have requested more time to investigate new evidence and claims that their client faced a murder contract. The trial, initially scheduled for May 31, will now start in January or February, with pre-trial motions set for July 31.

Annapolis Police have arrested three Baltimore men in connection with the City’s first murder of the year. David Winchester Jr., was found dead in Annapolis following a reported kidnapping and home invasion in Baltimore. Initially the police said it was just a suspicious death, but quickly backtracked and called it a homicide. The APD worked with Baltimore PD who located the individuals in Baltimore. All three face murder and kidnapping charges and are being held on a no bond statrus at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.

The US Army Corps of Engineers has announced plans to restore navigation at the Port of Baltimore following the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. A temporary channel, expected to be operational by the end of April, will enable limited vessel traffic. The Corps aims to fully reopen the primary federal navigation channel by the end of May, subject to weather conditions and wreckage clearance. This will open the port to full capacity. Maryland Governor Wes Moore has pledged support for the expedited recovery efforts. Meanwhile, the body of Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, a victim of the bridge collapse, was recovered by dive teams, bringing a somber note to the ongoing recovery efforts. The bodies of two other workers have yet to be recovered.

Yes, an earthquake! A magnitude of 4.8, was recorded Friday morning in New Jersey, northeast of Whitehouse Station. The tremors, felt over a broad region from Virginia to Maine, prompted numerous reports but have not resulted in significant damage. The earthquake, originating nearly 3 miles below the Earth’s surface, was relatively shallow, which amplified the distance over which the tremors were felt. Me? I didn’t feel a thing!

Hopefully you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday with Stella a personable little Chihuahua–so if you are interested– put in an app!! Hopefully you have some room in your heart for her. If you missed it, go back and have a listen!

On Saturday, we spoke with Audrey Lee from the Inner West Street Association about all the great stuff happening on West Street–especially the one event on the 21st! If you missed it–give it a listen!

Ann Covington is back with her Money Monday Report–boy seems like it was forever ago since we have heard from her with her week off for a conference and then I pulled the plug last Monday. But she’s back and we’re glad! And of course, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the only locally forecasted weather report you’re going to find! All that coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

