April 8, 2024
Annapolis, US 63 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
The Maryland Film Festival Celebrates 25 Years of Cinematic Excellence, May 2-5 Ballet Theatre of Maryland to Showcase ‘The Sleeping Beauty’ at Maryland Hall Comprehensive Strategies in Residential Mental Health Treatment Programs Anne Arundel County Awaits the Solar Spectacle: How to Experience the April 8 Eclipse Daily News Brief | April 8, 2024
Local News

Anne Arundel County Awaits the Solar Spectacle: How to Experience the April 8 Eclipse

Anne Arundel County is abuzz with anticipation for the upcoming total solar eclipse later today. While not directly in the path of totality, the county joins millions across America in witnessing this astronomical event which will not be visible in the US again until August 23, 2044..

This solar eclipse, a rare occasion when the moon aligns perfectly between the sun and Earth, will be visible across the continental United States, stretching from Texas to Maine. For those in Anne Arundel County, the moon will obscure approximately 88% of the sun at the eclipse’s peak, a spectacular sight indeed, as indicated by NASA’s detailed ZIP code-based map.

Here is your timeline for the greater Annapolis region:

  • Partial Eclipse Starts: 2:05 p.m.
  • Maxi.mum Occlusion: 3:21 p.m.
  • Partial Eclipse Ends: 4:33 p.m.

NASA’s interactive map not only guides viewers to the best viewing locations but also provides local weather predictions and safety precautions to ensure an optimal eclipse experience. Here is another interesting site to track the eclipse.

Remember, do not look directly at the eclipse without proper eye protection. Additionally, your cameras (and phones) should also have proper filters or the image sensor could be come damaged. If you need glasses, K&B True Value Hardware in Annapolis and several area 7-Eleven stores had them on Sunday.

This eclipse will journey across North America, beginning in Mexico and traversing through various U.S. states, including Texas, Oklahoma, and up to Maine, affecting parts of Tennessee and Michigan. Its path continues through Canada, highlighting regions from Ontario to Newfoundland, before its exit over the North Atlantic.

The Eye On Annapolis Headquarters will be out of the office sungazing today between 2 pm and 4:30pm.

Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Daily News Brief | April 8, 2024

 Next Article

Comprehensive Strategies in Residential Mental Health Treatment Programs

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW V

ASO MW V

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

ABC Events

ABC Events

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu