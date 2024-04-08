Anne Arundel County Awaits the Solar Spectacle: How to Experience the April 8 Eclipse

Anne Arundel County is abuzz with anticipation for the upcoming total solar eclipse later today. While not directly in the path of totality, the county joins millions across America in witnessing this astronomical event which will not be visible in the US again until August 23, 2044..

This solar eclipse, a rare occasion when the moon aligns perfectly between the sun and Earth, will be visible across the continental United States, stretching from Texas to Maine. For those in Anne Arundel County, the moon will obscure approximately 88% of the sun at the eclipse’s peak, a spectacular sight indeed, as indicated by NASA’s detailed ZIP code-based map.

Here is your timeline for the greater Annapolis region:

Partial Eclipse Starts: 2:05 p.m.

Maxi.mum Occlusion: 3:21 p.m.

Partial Eclipse Ends: 4:33 p.m.

NASA’s interactive map not only guides viewers to the best viewing locations but also provides local weather predictions and safety precautions to ensure an optimal eclipse experience. Here is another interesting site to track the eclipse.

Remember, do not look directly at the eclipse without proper eye protection. Additionally, your cameras (and phones) should also have proper filters or the image sensor could be come damaged. If you need glasses, K&B True Value Hardware in Annapolis and several area 7-Eleven stores had them on Sunday.

This eclipse will journey across North America, beginning in Mexico and traversing through various U.S. states, including Texas, Oklahoma, and up to Maine, affecting parts of Tennessee and Michigan. Its path continues through Canada, highlighting regions from Ontario to Newfoundland, before its exit over the North Atlantic.

The Eye On Annapolis Headquarters will be out of the office sungazing today between 2 pm and 4:30pm.

