Daily News Brief | April 30, 2024

Today…

We have a new dive rescue boat and a new student member of the Board of Education and a new Chipotle with a drive-through and a new program at Quiet Waters Park to teach you all about composting. The Reliable Group has purchased the Market at South River Colony shopping center. We have 50% off discount codes for two festivals this weekend! And it is Ticket Tuesday, and Rams Head On Stage has some great shows coming up just for you!

Scott MacMullan from Scott MacMullan Law is here with a Legal Brief!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, April 30th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Good morning, it is Tuesday, April 30th, 2024. The code EOA will save you 50% on your tickets to the TWO festivals this weekend–the Annapolis Irish Festival on Saturday–Dublin 5 is back! And the Maryland Fiesta Latina on Sunday for Cinco De Mayo!

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department has introduced a new dive rescue boat, Boat 8, as part of its strategic plan to enhance maritime safety and emergency response capabilities. This 26-foot Munson aluminum hull, designed for the fire department’s dive team, features a sonar system to aid in locating victims and a top speed of 43 mph. It is stationed off Thomas Point Road near the mouth of the South River. The department spent approximately $250,000 on Boat 8, which is the first of three new vessels expected this year, including two 50-foot fireboats set to replace older models.

In education news, Crofton High School junior Hafsa Hamdaoui has been elected as the 2024-2025 student member of the Anne Arundel County Board of Education. Her election by the Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils marks her as the first student from Crofton High to be elected to this position. Hamdaoui, who holds a 4.6 GPA and is involved in various leadership roles, plans to focus on equity and mental health issues during her term. While essentially a rubber stamp, she does need to be officially appointed by Governor Moore!

A new Chipotle restaurant opened in Glen Burnie on April 22, marking the third location in the area and the first to feature a ‘Chipotlane’ for digital order pickups. Located at 920 Cromwell Park Drive, the restaurant offers the usual menu. The Chipotlane is not a typical drive through–you have to order online or on the app prior to getting there–pick up only, no payment!

The Reliable Group has announced its acquisition of The Market at South River Colony in Edgewater, more commonly known as the old K-Mart shopping center. This 118,000-square-foot shopping center features a variety of national tenants. With plans to revitalize the center, The Reliable Group aims to enhance its curb appeal and attract new tenants, further boosting the local economy. Hyatt Commercial, the facilitating broker, and a subsidiary of Reliable, will continue to provide leasing and management services.

Lastly, the Anne Arundel County Master Gardeners are offering free composting demonstrations at Quiet Waters Park. Residents can learn to compost using yard waste and kitchen scraps at scheduled events throughout the year and will receive a free compost bin for participating. Demonstrations at Quiet Waters Park are dependent on weather conditions, with a county park entrance fee of $6 required for attendees. We have a list of dates on EyeOnAnnapolis.net

today is Ticket Tuesday– and today, from Rams Head On Stage– I have a pair of tickets to see Margaret Glaspy on Thursday, Vanilla Fudge on Friday, and Dan Navarro on Sunday.

So, now. just hang tight because George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find. All that’s coming up for you in just a bit.

