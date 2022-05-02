Chesapeake Arts Center to Celebrate 20th Anniversary

Chesapeake Arts Center (CAC) will celebrate its 20th Anniversary at a FREE Open House on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 10 to 1 pm. Featuring fun, creative, interactive activities for the whole family, the Open House is a community event to celebrate CAC’s 20th Anniversary year of “building community through creativity.”

Visitors of all ages are invited to explore a variety of arts disciplines and activities in every studio and classroom at CAC. The day will be filled with FREE hands-on art workshops and activities, lively performances in their Black Box theatre, an impressive exhibit in the Hal Gomer Gallery, and art and dance demonstrations by the staff of instructors. Come tour the arts education wing that includes a MakerSpace, Art Gallery, Black Box Theatre, Ceramics Studios, and Dance Studios. There may even be some surprise furry visitors to learn about and meet. And of course, no party is complete without fun giveaways!

Sponsors for the Open House are the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County and Chesapeake Crossroads Heritage Area with additional support from our 20th Anniversary Sponsors: Belle Grove; Whiting-Turner; Sandy Spring Bank; Chesapeake Employers Insurance; and M&T Bank.

Come experience what CAC has to offer and see why they are so proud to be the leader of North Anne Arundel County’s arts community for the past 20 years. Opened to the public in January 2001, the Chesapeake Arts Center is a multidisciplinary arts facility devoted to building community through creativity in our region. CAC’s mission is to cultivate and deliver innovative arts and education programs that inspire joy, creativity, and collaboration within our community. With over 50,000 visits annually through performances, art classes, exhibits, and community events, CAC’s programming enriches and enhances the lives of diverse audiences from Anne Arundel County and the surrounding region. CAC offers affordable and free arts programs to people of all ages and income levels, including arts education classes and workshops for at-risk youth in the greater Brooklyn Park region.

