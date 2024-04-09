Congressional Candidate Forum Scheduled for April 17th

The Speaker Michael E. Busch District 30 Democratic Club, in partnership with the Annapolis Democratic Central Committee and Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee, will host a forum for candidates in the Democratic Primary for Congress in Maryland’s Third District on the evening of Wednesday, April 17th.

The forum, which will be held from 6:30 to 8:30pm at Eastport United Methodist Church in Annapolis, will be open to the public.

All declared candidates in the Democratic Primary for the 3rd District Congressional Seat have been invited to attend. Candidates that have committed to attending the forum include Sen. Sarah Elfreth, Sen. Clarence Lam, Del. Mark Chang, Del. Terri Hill, Del. Mike Rogers, Officer Harry Dunn, Abigail Diehl, Juan Dominguez, John Morse, and others. A full list of candidates who plan to participate in the forum is below.

The forum will be moderated by Dr. Dan Nataf, Director of the Center for the Study of Local Issues at Anne Arundel Community College, and Keanuú Smith-Brown, Chair of the Annapolis Board of Supervisors of Elections. Members of the public are encouraged to submit questions at bit.ly/CD3ForumQuestions.

The forum will be followed by a straw poll in which any member of the District 30 Democratic Club is eligible to vote. Anyone interested in participating can join the club in person at the forum or at this link: https://www.md30dems.org/become_a_member.

“We’re excited to offer voters in Congressional District 3 an opportunity to hear from the large group of talented Democrats seeking to represent us in Washington,” said Fish Stark, President of the Speaker Busch District 30 Democratic Club. “In a post-Citizens United world where wealthy campaign donors have outsize influence over candidates’ ability to get their message out, we’re proud to offer a forum where all candidates have an equal opportunity to make their case. We’re glad that so many candidates have chosen to join us and look forward to a thoughtful discussion.”

As of March 28th, the candidates who have confirmed their attendance are:

Senator Sarah Elfreth

Senator Clarence Lam

Delegate Mark Chang

Delegate Terri Hill

Delegate Mike Rogers

Officer Harry Dunn

Malcolm Colombo

Abigail Diehl

Juan Dominguez

Lindsay Donahue

Mark Gosnell

Matthew Libber

John Morse

Kristin Lyman Nabors

Don Quinn

Gary Schuman

Jeff Woodard

