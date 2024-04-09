April 9, 2024
Annapolis, US 70 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Shady Side Rabies Alert Congressional Candidate Forum Scheduled for April 17th 3rd Annual World Art Day Open House at Chesapeake Arts Center New Survey Showing 80% of US Citizens Consider Gambling a Legitimate Activity Raises Marylanders’ Hopes for iGaming Legalization in the Near Future Daily News Brief | April 9, 2024
Life In The Area

Congressional Candidate Forum Scheduled for April 17th

The Speaker Michael E. Busch District 30 Democratic Club, in partnership with the Annapolis Democratic Central Committee and Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee, will host a forum for candidates in the Democratic Primary for Congress in Maryland’s Third District on the evening of Wednesday, April 17th.

The forum, which will be held from 6:30 to 8:30pm at Eastport United Methodist Church in Annapolis, will be open to the public.

All declared candidates in the Democratic Primary for the 3rd District Congressional Seat have been invited to attend. Candidates that have committed to attending the forum include Sen. Sarah Elfreth, Sen. Clarence Lam, Del. Mark Chang, Del. Terri Hill, Del. Mike Rogers, Officer Harry Dunn, Abigail Diehl, Juan Dominguez, John Morse, and others. A full list of candidates who plan to participate in the forum is below.

The forum will be moderated by Dr. Dan Nataf, Director of the Center for the Study of Local Issues at Anne Arundel Community College, and Keanuú Smith-Brown, Chair of the Annapolis Board of Supervisors of Elections. Members of the public are encouraged to submit questions at bit.ly/CD3ForumQuestions.

The forum will be followed by a straw poll in which any member of the District 30 Democratic Club is eligible to vote. Anyone interested in participating can join the club in person at the forum or at this link: https://www.md30dems.org/become_a_member.

“We’re excited to offer voters in Congressional District 3 an opportunity to hear from the large group of talented Democrats seeking to represent us in Washington,” said Fish Stark, President of the Speaker Busch District 30 Democratic Club. “In a post-Citizens United world where wealthy campaign donors have outsize influence over candidates’ ability to get their message out, we’re proud to offer a forum where all candidates have an equal opportunity to make their case. We’re glad that so many candidates have chosen to join us and look forward to a thoughtful discussion.”

As of March 28th, the candidates who have confirmed their attendance are:

  • Senator Sarah Elfreth
  • Senator Clarence Lam
  • Delegate Mark Chang
  • Delegate Terri Hill
  • Delegate Mike Rogers
  • Officer Harry Dunn
  • Malcolm Colombo
  • Abigail Diehl
  • Juan Dominguez
  • Lindsay Donahue
  • Mark Gosnell
  • Matthew Libber
  • John Morse
  • Kristin Lyman Nabors
  • Don Quinn
  • Gary Schuman
  • Jeff Woodard

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

3rd Annual World Art Day Open House at Chesapeake Arts Center

 Next Article

Shady Side Rabies Alert

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW V

ASO MW V

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

ABC Events

ABC Events

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu