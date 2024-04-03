April 9, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Life In The Area

3rd Annual World Art Day Open House at Chesapeake Arts Center

Prepare for a global artistic journey as the Chesapeake Arts Center (CAC) presents the festivities of World Art Day at its highly anticipated 3rd Annual FREE Open House. Embracing the rich tapestry of cultural creativity, this event promises an immersive exploration of diverse artistic styles and practices from around the world.

Scheduled to take place on April 13, 2024, CAC’s Open House will transform every studio, classroom, gallery, and the Black Box theater into hubs of inspiration, offering a multitude of enriching art experiences suitable for all ages. Admission is free, but interested participants are encouraged to register in advance.

Attendees can look forward to a vibrant array of activities, including hands-on workshops such as Chinese Brush Painting Postcards, Brazilian Carnival Masks crafting, Madhubani Bookmarks creation, and Middle Eastern Mosaics. Furthermore, captivating performances by esteemed groups such as the Maryland Theatre Collective, Performing Arts Center for African Culture, and Smita Khatri–Bollywood & Bhangra Dance will grace the event, providing a dynamic showcase of cultural expressions.

In addition to interactive arts demonstrations and engaging gallery exhibitions, attendees can partake in exciting prize giveaways and indulge in delectable treats from the MMpanadas food truck.

World Art Day at CAC’s 3rd Annual FREE Open House promises to be a celebration of creativity, diversity, and community spirit. Join us for an unforgettable cultural experience!

For more information and to register, please visit https://www.chesapeakearts.org/cac-open-house or contact [email protected].

