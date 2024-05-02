Daily News Brief | May 2, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake!

Today…

There is a $2.3 billion budget and some tax and fee increases for Anne Arundel County. The Lodge restaurant is expanding into Pasadena. AMFM has a music scholarship up for grabs, but the deadline is tomorrow. Shades of the Bay has a great feature piece on WTOP.com. Annapolis on West Street is experiencing some road work headaches through July. And, of course, we have info on the Local Business Spotlight coming up this Saturday at noon!

Link to daily news recap newsletter: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, May 2nd, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

If you made it to May Day in Downtown Annapolis, I hope you had a great time enjoying the baskets and arrangements. Thanks to an incredibly rude Gott’s Court Garage employee, I bailed. I hear time and time again from locals that they are not going downtown nearly as much as in the past due to primarily parking issues–and there is a myriad of them. And it’s truly a shame and it does not seem like the leaders in the City care to be honest. And if you snoozed on the Paca Girlfriends Party tickets, you are out of luck– they sold out in 20 minutes. There are still some VIP left though, but not many! Anyhow, I’ll get off my soapbox now, we have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Link to daily news recap newsletter: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

In Anne Arundel County, County Executive Steuart Pittman introduced a $2.3 billion FY25 budget yesterday, aimed at bolstering public safety, education, and health equity. The budget proposes increasing the starting salary for police officers to $70,000, the highest in Maryland, and includes funds to train new firefighter recruits and for hiring bonuses to reduce vacancies in detention officer roles. Educationally, the budget backs a request for a step increase and a 3% cost-of-living adjustment for school staff and allocates resources for three new schools opening this fall. The proposal also emphasizes community health enhancements by continuing funding for successful pandemic programs, including $1.5 million for the county food bank and additional support for the SNAP program. Environmental efforts include the formation of the county’s first environmental subcabinet and staffing for the new Jug Bay Emory Waters Nature Preserve. The budget aims to maintain the county’s Triple-A bond rating. But it does come with a cost–notably the income tax for residents making between $75,000 and $408,000 will be increasing and your telephones, both cell and landline will now have an additional dollar per month added to the bill. Property taxes were mot raised in keeping with a tax cap, but with increased assessments, expect to pay more in property tax too!

In business news, Titan Hospitality Group announced plans to open a third location of its rustic dining concept, The Lodge, in Pasadena, Maryland, this fall. This new venture will replace a former Greene Turtle that closed last weekend. The Lodge in Pasadena follows the same concept in Annapolis and Gambrills, both also former Greene Turtles and Smashing Grapes. No word on when it will re-open.

In education and community support, the Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc. (AMFM) is now accepting applications for its annual Tim King Music Performance Scholarship. High school students in Anne Arundel County planning to pursue music performance degrees can apply for this $5,000 scholarship which aims to support the region’s aspiring musicians. The application process includes performance videos and essays on the impact of music on the applicants’ lives. Deadline is May 3rd, so get on it at AM-FM.org

WTOP did a great profile on Linda Mann, owner of Shades of the Bay. If you get a chance, check it out at WTOP.com and find out what drives Linda and the impetus behind the store! Neat story about a neat store owned by a neat woman!

Lastly, infrastructure improvements are underway on Franklin Street in Annapolis, with a significant project to install high-pressure gas mains. This project, which stretches approximately 3,830 feet along several streets, is integrated with local water and sewer upgrades to minimize future disruptions. The work is expected to extend through the end of the year, with potential to conclude in January, pending further permits for work on additional side streets. The big down side is that the construction on West Street between Westgate Circle and Southgate Avenue that has jacked up traffic for the past few days will continue through the end of July!

Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight we chat with Anna Binneweg, the conductor of the Londontowne Symphony Orchestra and there is some big news coming and she would not spill the beans! But despite her being able to keep a secret–a great chat on a wonderful symphony!

And in closing, one of the best ways to keep up on the LOCAL news is the daily news recap email–that goes at 7 pm 366 days this year. It’s free-free and paywall-free, and here’s a link to sign up. And please, do me a favor and let your friends, family, and colleagues all know about it as well!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

OK, so now you need to sit back because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find. And because it’s Thursday, Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes. All of that is coming right up so, hang tight!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

