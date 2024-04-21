Jing Ying Institute of Kung Fu & Tai Chi to Celebrate World Tai Chi Day

For over two decades, a special celebration of tai chi and qigong has grown across the planet. Each year, on the last Saturday of April – in hundreds of cities in over 80 nations – World Tai Chi events have been held in every time zone around the world. Starting at 10:00 am in the first time zone and moving in a wave around the earth as 10:00 am reaches each new time zone, groups gather to practice tai chi and qigong.



The Jing Ying Institute of Kung Fu & Tai Chi, a participant in this global event from its beginning, will be celebrating World Tai Chi Day this year on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Thanks to a partnership with the Severna Park Community Center, the event will be held outside, under the trees, beside their building known as Boone Station Hall (623 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park, MD) from 10:00am to 11:00am. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. If it rains, the event will be held inside the community center’s gym.

At the event, there will be demonstrations of Tai Chi followed by free mini-workshops of tai chi and qigong suitable for all levels of fitness. While not required, we ask that people register for the event at: www.JingYing.orgwhere they can also find information about special follow-up tai chi classes on April 30, May 1, and May 3 (see below).

Tai Chi Benefits:



Tai Chi is believed to boost the immune system, slow the aging process, lower high blood pressure, relieve stress, and improve balance and coordination. Harvard Medical School has stated that tai chi is one of the 5 “best exercises you can ever do.” Jing Ying Institute hopes to spread information about the incredible health benefits to as many people as possible through ongoing outreach. For more details and links to research on the benefits of tai chi: http://www.jingying.org/TaiChi.htm



Special FREE Classes after the event:



As part of the celebration to promote the benefits of tai chi, Jing Ying Institute is offering the following special classes (go to www.JingYing.org to find out more and to register.):



* Tuesday, April 30 (10:00am): FREE morning “Tai Chi & Tea” class at Jing Ying Institute in Arnold. Class is open to beginners. Premium tea is served afterwards.



* Wednesday, May 3 (10:30am): FREE morning tai chi class at the Severna Park Community Center in Severna Park



* Friday, May 3 (7:00pm): FREE Class: “Discover the Coiling Dragon Energy of Tai Chi.” at Jing Ying Institute in Arnold. In celebration of World Tai Chi Day and the Year of the Dragon, you’ll learn about the power of Silk-Reeling “energy” (chánsī jìn) — a physical movement that spirals throughout the body. Discover the healing benefits of this whole-body movement: “When one part moves, all parts move.” The flow is meditative, increasing focus and vitality.



As always, new students can try out a class for free at our main studio in Arnold or at the Severna Park Community Center.



What is World Tai Chi Day?

World Tai Chi & Qigong Day is held in the same month as World Healing Day and Earth Day. Tai Chi groups gather in public places around the world at 10 am (local time) to exhibit Tai Chi to the community.

Some purposes for holding this event:

1. To educate the world about the profound implications Tai Chi can offer our personal, social and world health.

2. To improve international relations by joining Tai Chi practitioners around the world in celebration.

