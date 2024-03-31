Swift Action by Annapolis Fire Department Limits Damage to Commercial Garage Fire

A rapid response from the Annapolis Fire Department on Easter Sunday morning averted a potentially more severe outcome in a building fire in Annapolis. The incident, which occurred at 09:21 AM at 35 Lee Street, involved a single-story garage containing several vehicles.

According to the Annapolis Fire Department, the fire, believed to have started accidentally in a vehicle’s engine compartment, produced visible smoke upon the crews’ arrival. Firefighters from the Annapolis Fire Department, Anne Arundel County Fire Department, and the Naval District Annapolis worked to control the blaze approximately 30 minutes after the initial dispatch.

The concerted effort led to the fire being contained quickly, preventing its spread to nearby cars and businesses. There were no reported injuries or fatalities among civilians or firefighters. Approximately 50 firefighters responded to the blaze.

A cause and damage estimate has not been determined. Annapolis Fire and Explosive Investigators have preliminarily classified the cause of the fire as accidental. Further investigations are ongoing to assess the full extent of property and content loss.

