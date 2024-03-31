Jennifer Esposito to Debut Inaugural Film “Fresh Kills” at Annapolis Film Festival

Award-winning actress Jennifer Esposito steps behind the camera for her writing and directorial debut with the powerful and evocative feature film “Fresh Kills.” Set against the backdrop of late 1980s Staten Island, this compelling drama offers a raw and unflinching look at the complexities of family, loyalty, and identity.

Inspired by true events, “Fresh Kills” follows the journey of Rose LaRusso (played by Emily Bader), an inquisitive young girl who discovers that her father (portrayed by Domenick Lombardozzi) is an emerging mafia kingpin. As Rose’s desire for independence grows, she finds herself on a collision course with the dangerous world her family inhabits, leading to a gripping tale of love, betrayal, and self-discovery.

Esposito’s writing and directorial vision brings a fresh female perspective to the classic mob movie genre, shedding light on the untold stories of the women who navigate the complexities of mafia life. Through nuanced storytelling and authentic performances, “Fresh Kills” offers a captivating exploration of the human experience, challenging audiences to confront the blurred lines between right and wrong.

“While Fresh Kills takes place within a mafia family, the film is really about the journey of finding a voice in a world that tells you not to have one,” says Esposito. “A theme I believe is extremely relatable to so many these days. I’m honored to share this deeply important film with the Annapolis Film Festival on April 5th and in theaters on June 14th.”

In addition to her directorial role, Esposito delivers a powerful performance as Rose’s mother, alongside co-stars Odessa A’zion, and a talented ensemble cast including Annabella Sciorra.

“Fresh Kills” will screen at the 2024 Annapolis Film Festival on Friday, April 5th at 7:30 PM in Maryland Hall. Audiences will have the opportunity to experience this compelling cinematic journey firsthand and hear from Esposito, Bader and the film’s producer, Leslie Owen, who will be on hand for the Q&A.

