Registration Open for Summer Grief Camp for Kids and Teens

For more than 30 years, the Chesapeake Life Center has invited grieving children in the community to a variety of summer grief programs. Its most beloved is Camp Nabi, a full weekend overnight camp experience that returns Aug. 9 to 11 to Arlington Echo Outdoor Education Center in Millersville, Maryland.

Registration is open for any child ages 6 to 18 who has experienced the death of a loved one. With a full team of counselors and trained volunteers, campers will participate in activities focused on memorializing their loved ones, learning coping skills in small groups, and using integrative arts to help kids express their grief. Of course, this also will include fun camp activities, like swimming, field games, ropes course and more.

Since the camp’s beginnings in 1991, the area served by the center has expanded to include four counties. To make this experience possible for grieving children living with its entire service area, free transportation will be available from one location in each of the counties: Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and Prince George’s.

The cost is $100 per camper. Thanks to community donations, there are a limited number of scholarships for families in need.

To register, or for details, call 1-888-501-7077 or email [email protected].

