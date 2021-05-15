SEVEN12 Management Welcomes New Communications Manager

SEVEN12 Management (SEVEN12), a full-service association management company, welcomes the addition of Jason Vaughan as Communications Manager. With more than ten years of marketing and planning experience, he is an invaluable addition to the team. Jason is responsible for shaping the message for all client communications and ensuring the tone is accurate and consistent across print, web, and social media.

He joins SEVEN12 after working as a marketing and communications consultant in the non-profit, for-profit, and public sectors. Jason’s expertise includes content development, brand identity, publication design, video scripting, digital editing, and press relations.

“I am delighted to join a well-known and established association management company,” Vaughan says. “I am truly looking forward to ensuring our clients receive informative, clear, and engaging communications.”

“SEVEN12 has seen tremendous growth over the past several years. We are fortunate to leverage Jason’s expertise and continue to grow the brand,” says Dominique Abney, Vice President of Marketing and Sales.

