THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

SEVEN12 Management Welcomes New Communications Manager

| May 15, 2021, 10:20 AM

 

Jason Vaughan

Jason Vaughan

SEVEN12 Management (SEVEN12), a full-service association management company, welcomes the addition of Jason Vaughan as Communications Manager. With more than ten years of marketing and planning experience, he is an invaluable addition to the team. Jason is responsible for shaping the message for all client communications and ensuring the tone is accurate and consistent across print, web, and social media.

He joins SEVEN12 after working as a marketing and communications consultant in the non-profit, for-profit, and public sectors. Jason’s expertise includes content development, brand identity, publication design, video scripting, digital editing, and press relations.

Content Continues Below

“I am delighted to join a well-known and established association management company,” Vaughan says. “I am truly looking forward to ensuring our clients receive informative, clear, and engaging communications.”

“SEVEN12 has seen tremendous growth over the past several years. We are fortunate to leverage Jason’s expertise and continue to grow the brand,” says Dominique Abney, Vice President of Marketing and Sales.

Severn Bank

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«