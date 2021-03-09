March 9, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Don’t Run Over Hoses. Statewide Bonuses. BWI and AAMC are Tops.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…The Anne Arundel County Fire Department put out a large shed fire that caused $100K in damage; but some car ran over a hose cutting the water supply. The CDC has issued guidance on vaccinated behavior and Governor Hogan has an announcement at 330pm today. The Governor also wants to reward all State employees with a $1000 bonus next month! BWI and AAMC earn hig marks in recent rankings! And we have a fun contest for some Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery gift cards.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

On Sunday, a large shed caught fire in Arnold and ended up burning down two adjacent sheds in the process. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department did the best they could but some idiot driving ran over the hoses that were stretched in the highway supplying water to the scene and caused the hose to burst. Not cool. And illegal. Thankfully no one was injured and they were able to put it out in about 90 minutes. But the fire on W. Joyce Lane ultimately caused 100,000 in property damage in addition to the damage to the hoses.

The CDC let loose some recommendations for vaccinated people. If you are fully vaccinated and are visiting anyone else that is also fully vaccinated, you are good to go just like it was February 2020–no social distances, no masks, etc. Now if you are vaccinated and others are not but they are in a low risk category …. you are also good to go, but this is more geared to families…grandparents and kids, etc. The do recommend that even though you may be vaccinated, if you are out and about, mask up, keep your distance and avoid crowds. Now, with that said, Governor Hogan has called a press conference today at 3:30pm to talk COVID. I am currently debating with some friends about what he might announce. Stay tuned to EyeOnAnnapolis.net for the details or tune in at 330pm to the Governor’s YouTube channel.

And speaking of the Governor, he found some money the other day and wants to reward State employees. Yesterday, he submitted a supplemental budget for $74 million dollars to reward each State employee with a $1000 bonus. If approved by the legislature (and let’s be real, it will), State employees can expect to see it on April 14th and the ones that work for the University System of Maryland will see it the following week. I need to talk to my boss about a $1000 bonus!

BWI was recognized as the top North American Airport of its size category for 2020. The Airports Council International World award is a pretty big deal as it is the industry standard and they are judged on 34 different metrics. BWI scored high for parking, facilities, value, security, food and shopping, and check in ease. And less you think you are running up there to check it out– the terminal is only open to ticketed passengers at this point!

And in ANOTHER award…. Newsweek recently ranked the the best hospitals in America and our own Anne Arundel Medical Center came in at number 121 out of the top 200. All in all, Maryland had 7 on the list with Johns Hopkins coming in at #4. The 1 through 4 spots went to the Mayo Clinic #1 followed by the Cleveland Clinic and Mass General in Boston. So congrats to AAMC.

Before we wrap up, let’s have some fun. I’m gonna play a sound clip in a few seconds. Have a listen and send me an email or DM on Twitter and let me know the year in which it happened. I have three $25 gift cards to Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery in Crofton to give away. To be fair, one will go to the first person that get the correct year and emails or DMs me before noon. Another to the first to emails or DMs me between noon and 6pm. And the third to the first to emails or DMs me between 6pm and midnight! Hey not everyone gets up at 6am to listen to this! OK here we go…listen up.

Did you get it?

