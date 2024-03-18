March 18, 2024
Local News

Herrmann Celebrates 45 Years of Innovative Marketing and Technology Solutions

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, Herrmann Advertising|Branding|Technology, led by founder and creative director Judi Herrmann, continues to set industry standards in marketing and technology solutions. Starting in 1979 in a small Annapolis office, the firm has grown substantially, now serving a diverse clientele, including legal, healthcare, tourism, real estate, government, education, retail, and nonprofit sectors.

Herrmann’s services have evolved over the years to include sophisticated advertising, design, and integral technology solutions, helping clients enhance their reach through various digital and traditional marketing channels. The agency developed the HerrmannEasyEdit content management system, reflecting ongoing technological advancements and cross-platform functionalities.

Renowned for winning numerous awards for websites, annual reports, ad campaigns, and collateral, Herrmann prides itself on long-standing relationships with clients, ranging from local government agencies to global associations. Despite the ever-changing market, the agency maintains its commitment to hands-on service and value, with Judi Herrmann guiding every project and teams staying abreast of the latest trends. Herrmann remains headquartered in Annapolis, now occupying a prominent West Street location.

Judi Herrmann affirms, “We are extremely proud of the work we’ve delivered over the past 45 years, and we look forward to capitalizing on that momentum as we move ahead. With every new brand, assignment, or hurdle our clients bring us, we’ll bring the experience, creativity, and forward-thinking strategy to take on the challenge.”

