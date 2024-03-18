Billy Price (One of My Faves From Philly) Coming Back to Rams Head On Stage for All-Ages Matinée

Experience the electrifying fusion of Nashville’s soul, New Orleans’ rhythm, and Austin’s raw energy, all under one roof in Annapolis at Rams Head On Stage! Get ready for an intimate, up-close-and-personal concert experience where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage.

Step into a world where a small venue delivers a powerhouse performance 364 days a year, featuring top national acts that will leave you breathless. Don’t miss out on the hottest upcoming shows – it’s time to mark your calendar and plan one of the best nights out ever!

Billy Price Band

Saturday, April 20

1pm | $29.50

*All Ages Matinee

The Washington Roast: An Unfiltered Bipartisan-Bashing Politically Incorrect Comedy For The People

Thursday, May 23

7:30pm | $25

Paula Poundstone

Saturday, June 22

6:30pm | $56

Big Brother and the Holding Company

Sunday, June 30

7:30pm | $40

Judy Collins: 2nd Show Added by Popular Demand!

Wednesday, July 10

7:30pm | $75

Gerald Albright

Thursday, July 18

8pm | $55

Cimarron 615 feat. Members of POCO & Flying Burrito Brothers

Friday, July 26

8pm | $35

UPCOMING SHOWS:

03/18 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of Elton John

03/20 Haley Heynderickx & The Westerlies w. Tim Baker

03/21 Wishbone Ash

03/22 Oleta Adams

03/23 The Young Dubliners

03/24 Adrenalize: The Ultimate Def Leppard Experience (All Ages Matinee)

03/26 The Zombies: Different Game Tour

03/27 Mary Gauthier w. Special Guest Jaimee Harris

03/28 Of Good Nature w. Brendan Lane

03/29 Eric Hutchinson Band: Sounds Like This 15th Anniversary Tour

03/30 The Steel Wheels (All Ages Matinee)

03/30 Sam Grow: Cigars & Bars Acoustic Tour

03/31 Tinsley Ellis (All Ages Matinee)

03/31 Loudon Wainwright III

04/02 Rams Head Presents The Psychology of Serial Killers and Why They Captivate Us at Maryland Hall

04/02 Slaughter Beach, Dog (Solo) w. Erin Rae

04/03 Joshua Radin w. Maddie Poppe

04/04 The Iron Maidens

04/05 Hey Nineteen: A Tribute to Steely Dan

04/06 Good Stuff: The Music of Sting, Stevie Wonder, Gino Vannelli & Steely Dan

04/07 Lee Ritenour

04/09 Richard Thompson

04/10 Shovels & Rope w. Al Olender

04/12 Joanne Shaw Taylor

04/13 The Way Down Wanderers: We Made A Mess in Middle America Tour (All Ages Matinee)

04/13 Comedian Jim Norton: Now You Know

04/14 Danielle Nicole

04/15 Rams Head Presents Gregorian: Pure Chants Tour at Maryland Hall

04/15 Los Straitjackets: 30th Anniversary

04/16 Bob James

04/16 Rams Head Presents Revisiting Creedence at Maryland Hall

04/17 North Mississippi Allstars

04/18 Jerome Collins of Straight No Chaser

04/19 Norman Brown

04/20 Billy Price Band (All Ages Matinee)

04/20 Jorma Kaukonen

04/21 Willie Watson

04/24 Madison Cunningham & Juana Molina

04/26 Chris Difford

04/27 The Amish Outlaws

04/28 Brandy Clark w. SistaStrings

04/30 Naturally 7

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

