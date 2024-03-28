March 28, 2024
Annapolis, US 51 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
How To Play Roulette For Beginners Did You See the 2024 Annapolis Film Festival Slate? Get Passes Now! FRIDAY: St. John’s College’s Spring Lecture & Concert Series! How to Withdraw a Casino Bonus Daily News Brief | March 28, 2024
Life In The Area

FRIDAY: St. John’s College’s Spring Lecture & Concert Series!

St Johns College

St. John’s College has announced its spring Formal Lecture Series. On Friday evenings, St. John’s College community members gather in the Francis Scott Key Auditorium to hear a lecture or performance from visiting scholars, artists, poets, or faculty. Lecturers include members of the St. John’s College faculty — known as tutors – and professors from notable universities nationwide. Each lecture is followed by a question period and an engaging discussion between the lecturer and attendees.  

“We are proud to bring world-class thought leaders and major musicians to Annapolis,” says St. John’s College President Nora Demleitner. “I encourage all members of the community to join us for the lectures and performances this spring.”  

All lectures begin at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays at St. John’s College, Mellon Hall, Francis Scott Key Auditorium, 60 College Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401, unless otherwise noted. Lectures are free and open to the public. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.  

“In the St. John’s classroom, students and faculty converse together about fundamental questions. In the Friday night lecture, we get to hear a longer account from someone who has thought deeply about the topic,” says dean of the college Susan Paalman. “The question period after each lecture is an important part, as it sparks a conversation amongst the whole community.”  

The remaining 2024 spring lectures are:  

March 29: Tutor Gregory Freeman will present his lecture “The value of suffering.” 

In the lecture, I will begin with an old question: why do we find pleasure in seeing bad things in artworks?  This question leads to the larger question: what is the value of suffering?  Among other texts, I will discuss the 2016 film Manchester by the Sea, and the Book of Job. 

April 3: Ambassador Roger D. Carstens will deliver the Erik S. Kristensen Memorial Lecture, held in partnership with the U.S. Naval Academy. Carstens is the U.S. special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, and an alum of the St. John’s College Graduate Institute. 

Wednesday, April 17: Panel Discussion: The Legacy of Francis Scott Key, Class of 1797 

This panel event organized by the College History Task Force will discuss the complicated legacy of Francis Scott Key, one of St. John’s College’s most notable alumni. Panelists include Professor Marc Clague, author of “O Say Can You Hear?”, Marc Leepson, author of “What So Proudly We Hailed,” and Professor William Thomas, author of “A Question of Freedom,” and will be moderated by Chanel Compton, Executive Director of the Banneker-Douglass Museum. 

April 19: The Parker String Quartet will perform a concert. 

Internationally recognized for their “fearless, yet probingly beautiful” (The Strad) performances, the Grammy Award-winning Parker Quartet has rapidly distinguished itself as one of the preeminent ensembles of its generation, dedicated purely to the sound and depth of their music. Inspired performances and exceptional musicianship are hallmarks of the Quartet, having appeared at the world’s most illustrious venues since its founding in 2002. The Quartet’s program will include Beethoven Op.135 and Hayden Op. 33/6. 

April 26: St. John’s student-run theater troupe, the King William Players, will perform Moby Dick

  
For more information, please visit the  Formal Lecture Series on the Annapolis Campus  page. To learn about other events at St. John’s College, see the Events Calendar.  

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

How to Withdraw a Casino Bonus

 Next Article

Did You See the 2024 Annapolis Film Festival Slate? Get Passes Now!

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW V

ASO MW V

ABC Events

ABC Events

AFF 2024

AFF 2024

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

AMM Events

AMM Events

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu