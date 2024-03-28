Did You See the 2024 Annapolis Film Festival Slate? Get Passes Now!

The Annapolis Film Festival has announced an extraordinary lineup of films for its 12th annual edition, taking place from April 4th to 7th, 2024, in Annapolis, Maryland. With the theme “Out of the Box,” the festival is set to showcase over 85 new release films, offering a rich tapestry of feature narratives, documentaries, and shorts that promise to engage, inspire, and entertain audiences.
Festival co-founders Patti White and Lee Anderson are especially proud of this year’s lineup. White expresses, “Our 2024 lineup is a bold mix of visionary stories that reflect our ‘Out of the Box’ theme. We’re presenting films that are not just entertaining, but also thought-provoking and boundary-pushing.”
Anderson adds, “This festival is a platform for filmmakers to share their unique voices and for audiences to explore new perspectives. We’re excited to bring these films and their creators to Annapolis.”
Director of Programming, Derek Horne, claims “High quality films matter, and our intent is to select a slate of films that deliver and connect with the audience.”
Opening the festival is the film “Thelma,” with June Squibb delivering a tour-de-force performance as 93-year-old Thelma Post. After falling victim to a phone scammer, Thelma defies expectations by embarking on a spirited and unexpected quest to reclaim what’s rightfully hers, blending humor and tenacity in a story that celebrates the audacity of the human spirit.
Also highlighted in the lineup is Jennifer Esposito’s directorial debut, “Fresh Kills,” showcasing the unheralded women of a mob family navigating New York City’s underworld with grit and resilience. Esposito stars as the matriarch Francine, guiding her daughters through a male-dominated world with powerful performances that redefine the crime saga genre. Jennifer Esposito will be attending the Festival, as will Edie Falco, who stars in the new film “I’ll Be Right There,” a poignant drama about a mother’s enduring love amidst life’s unpredictable challenges.
The Annapolis Film Festival transcends the traditional film-viewing experience, turning into a vibrant cultural event. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in intimate coffee talks with filmmakers, attend glamorous parties, and enjoy unique experiences that only this festival in historic downtown Annapolis can offer.
FEATURE FILMS:
- A New Kind of Wilderness directed by Silje Evensmo Jacobsen
- A Taste of Freedom directed by Oleksandr Berezan
- All We Carry directed by Cady Voge
- Big Boys directed by Corey Sherman
- Call Me Dancer directed by Leslie Shampaine
- Common Ground directed by Joshua Tickell, Rebecca Tickell
- Coup! directed by Joseph Schuman, Austin Stark
- Empire directed by Frederikke Aspöck
- Empire Waist directed by Claire Ayoub
- Every Little Thing directed by Sally Aitken
- Ezra directed by Tony Goldwyn
- First We Bombed New Mexico directed by Lois Lipman
- Flipside directed by Christopher Wilcha
- Free Time directed by Ryan Martin Brown
- Fresh Kills directed by Jennifer Esposito
- Girls Will Be Girls directed by Shuchi Talati
- Gondola directed by Veit Helmer
- Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person directed by Ariane Louis-Seize
- I’ll Be Right There directed by Brendan Walsh
- Maestra directed by Maggie Contreras
- Mediha directed by Hasan Oswald
- Musica! directed by Rob Epstein, Jeffrey Friedman
- My Motherland (Ma France à Moi) directed by Benoit Cohen
- Possum Trot directed by Joshua Peacetree Weigel
- Puffin Rock and the New Friends directed by Jeremy Purcell
- Suze directed by Dane Clark, Linsey Stewart
- The Idea of You directed by Michael Showalter
- Thelma directed by Josh Margolin
- This Is Going To Be Big directed by Thomas Charles Hyland
- This World Is Not My Own directed by Petter Ringbom and Marquise Stillwell
- UnBroken directed by Beth Lane
- Unfurling the World directed by Gary Jobson
- Wildcat directed by Ethan Hawke
SHORT FILMS:
- A Symphony of Tiny Lights directed by Dominic Gill, Nadia Gill
- A Tattoo on My Brain directed by David Heilbroner, Kate Davis
- Apple Blossoms directed by Karlee Rodrigues, Marlee Rodrigues
- Bienvenido Juanito directed by Anna Lo Westlin
- Campfire directed by Austin Lee Bunn
- Camping in Paradise directed by Eirik Tveiten
- Cuba Ahora directed by Patti White
- Chum directed by Jason King
- Dead Cat (Chat Mort) directed by Annie-Claude Caron, Danick Audet
- Diana’s Electric Tongue directed by Haroula Rose
- Dust Bunnies directed by Peter McCully
- Eat Flowers directed by River Autumn Finlay
- Esperanza directed by Shruti Parekh
- Fan-Fare directed by Nathan Winn
- First Time directed by Nicolas Block
- Greetings directed by Stephanie Bencin
- Happy Thanksgiving directed by Ishkwaazhe Shane McSauby
- Hickey directed by Giovanna Molina
- How to Win a Nobel Prize directed by Gary Jobson
- Hysterical directed by Brynn Walker Mitchell
- Just Desserts directed by Jake Schwartz
- Lovebugs directed by Teddy Alvarez-Nissen
- Making Waves directed by Christian Horgan
- Mirage directed by Jhanvi Motla
- Ninety-Five Senses directed by Jerusha Hess, Jared Hess
- Pathological directed by Alison Rich
- Payment in Kind directed by David Zax
- Pillow Fortress directed by Zander Coté
- Rabbit Hole directed by Aaron Schoonover
- Scam directed by Julie Sharbutt
- Scammers directed by Carl Kelsch
- Shadow Brother Sunday directed by Alden Ehrenreich
- Skip the Intro directed by Devin Glass
- Soundscape directed by Timmy O’Neill
- Still Scattered directed by Dominic Burgess, Jeff Lorch
- The Anne Frank Gift Shop directed by Mickey Rapkin
- The Boy and the Sea directed by Marianne Østengen
- The Date directed by Sandi Johnson
- The Film Might Be White directed by Sebastian Johansson Micci
- The Furniture (Le Mobilier) directed by Mehdi Pierret
- The Hostage directed by Natalie Prisco
- The Karens directed by Katie Goodman
- The Nectar Instead directed by Yoo Lee
- The Skates (Les patins) directed by Halima Ouardiri
- The Test directed by Claudia Myers, Laura Waters Hinson
- There Can Only Be One… directed by Britney Fan
- They Grow Up So Fast directed by John F. Beach
- Tits directed by Eivind Landsvik
- Tripping directed by Amelia Boscov
- Twenty directed by Jason Hogan
- Winding Path directed by Alexandra Lazarowich, Ross Kauffman
- You Will Not Replace Us directed by Josh Greene, Luke Harris
Tickets for Annapolis Film Society members go on sale on Wednesday, March 13, and for the general public on Friday, March 15. Visit the Annapolis Film Festival website at www.annapolisfilmfestival.org to see the full lineup, and purchase tickets and passes before they sell out.
Stay tuned for a bonus podcast with White and Anderson as we discuss this year’s festival!